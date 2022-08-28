Tunisia hosts the Japan-Africa Investment Conference

Japan opens an African investment conference in Tunisia on Saturday, seeking to counter the influence of rival China, which has steadily increased its economic footprint on the continent.

The conference takes place amid a “complex” international environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the Japanese foreign ministry has stressed.

About 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend the event in the capital Tunis, at a time when the import-dependent North African nation is facing a deepening economic downturn.

The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) also comes as Beijing cements its influence on the continent with its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

It is the first TICAD – held every three years in either Japan or an African country – since the start of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Japanese delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, with around 5,000 participants expected to attend.

But the opening risks being overshadowed by Morocco’s withdrawal from the event and the withdrawal of its ambassador from Tunisia for consultations, after Tunisian President Kais Saied hosted the head of Western Sahara’s Polisario independence movement.

Since 1993, TICAD conferences supported by the United Nations and other international agencies have generated 26 development projects in 20 African countries.

Most are funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The conference will focus on three pillars: the economy; society; and peace and stability.

A slick promotional video said the conference aims to promote “African development led by African people”.

But no journalists from African news outlets have been given access to delegates ahead of the event, apart from Tunisian state media, along with Japanese journalists.

Japanese economic paper Nikkei reported that aid to Africa could increase by 40% over the next three years, in response to other powers increasing their presence on the continent.

At the last TICAD in 2019, former prime minister Shinzo Abe – who was assassinated at a campaign event last month – warned investors in Africa to be wary of loading countries with “excessive” debt, a blow visible to China.

Tunisian authorities hope their struggling economy will benefit from hosting the conference by attracting Japanese investment, particularly in the health, automotive and renewable energy sectors.

The conference has sparked outrage among Tunisians as major road closures threatened to disrupt traffic in the capital.

Authorities also drew widespread ridicule after detaining Japanese satellite engineers — TICAD delegates — at Tunis airport for hours because they were in possession of a model satellite they intend to use to demonstrate the technology.

Authorities have created sections of the city that are likely to be seen by delegates and dug into roadside plants, but these efforts have also drawn the ire of social media users.

“I feel deeply insulted by the cleanup of Tunis for TICAD,” wrote one Tunisian on Twitter, arguing that “those we pay to make our lives easier” should focus on making the capital livable for citizens year-round.