‘Missed opportunity’ as UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without deal

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations on Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas, a deal that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.

After 15 years, including four previous formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding text to address a host of issues facing international waters — an area spanning nearly half the planet.

“Although we made great progress, we still need a little more time to progress toward the finish line,” said conference chair Rena Lee.

It will now be up to the UN General Assembly to resume its fifth session at a date yet to be determined.

Many had hoped the session, which began on August 15 at United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and produce a final text on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction”, or short BBNJ.

“While it is disappointing that the treaty was not finalized during the last two weeks of negotiations, we remain encouraged by the progress that was made,” said Liz Karan of the Pew Charitable Trusts NGO, calling for a new session to the end of the year.

One of the most sensitive issues in the text revolved around the sharing of potential profits from the development of genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.

Such costly offshore exploration is largely the prerogative of wealthy nations, but developing countries do not want to be left out of the potential windfalls derived from marine resources that belong to no one.

‘lost opportunity’

Similar issues of equity arise in other international negotiations, such as on climate change, in which developing countries that feel the brunt of global warming have tried in vain to ask richer countries to help pay to compensate. those influences.

The high seas begin at the border of a country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) — which under international law extends no more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast — and are not under the jurisdiction of any state.

Sixty percent of the world’s oceans belong to this category.

And while healthy marine ecosystems are essential to humanity’s future, especially to limit global warming, only one percent of international waters are protected.

One of the main pillars of an eventual IHL treaty is to allow for the creation of marine protected areas, which many countries hope will cover 30 percent of the Earth’s ocean by 2030.

“Without putting protections in place in this vast area, we will not be able to meet our ambitious and necessary 30-by-30 target,” US State Department official Maxine Burkett said at an earlier press conference.

But delegations still disagree on the process for establishing these protected areas, as well as how the necessary environmental impact assessments will be carried out before new offshore activity can begin.

“What a missed opportunity…” tweeted Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI institute, which, like many other NGOs, has an observer status seat in the negotiations.

The delegate from Samoa, addressing the conference on behalf of the smaller Pacific island developing nations, said they were “disappointed”.

“We live far away and it is not cheap to travel all this way. This money is not spent on roads, on medicine, on schools,” she added.

“The Pacific came here in good faith and will continue to do so until we close this conference in the very near future,” she said on the verge of tears, to applause from the hall.

Laura Meller, from Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign, said: “Time is up. Further delay means ocean destruction. We are saddened and disappointed. As countries continue to speak out, the oceans and all those who rely on them will suffer.”

(AFP)