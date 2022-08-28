International
‘Missed opportunity’ as UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without deal
Released on:
UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations on Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas, a deal that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
After 15 years, including four previous formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding text to address a host of issues facing international waters — an area spanning nearly half the planet.
“Although we made great progress, we still need a little more time to progress toward the finish line,” said conference chair Rena Lee.
It will now be up to the UN General Assembly to resume its fifth session at a date yet to be determined.
Many had hoped the session, which began on August 15 at United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and produce a final text on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction”, or short BBNJ.
“While it is disappointing that the treaty was not finalized during the last two weeks of negotiations, we remain encouraged by the progress that was made,” said Liz Karan of the Pew Charitable Trusts NGO, calling for a new session to the end of the year.
One of the most sensitive issues in the text revolved around the sharing of potential profits from the development of genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.
Such costly offshore exploration is largely the prerogative of wealthy nations, but developing countries do not want to be left out of the potential windfalls derived from marine resources that belong to no one.
‘lost opportunity’
Similar issues of equity arise in other international negotiations, such as on climate change, in which developing countries that feel the brunt of global warming have tried in vain to ask richer countries to help pay to compensate. those influences.
The high seas begin at the border of a country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) — which under international law extends no more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast — and are not under the jurisdiction of any state.
Sixty percent of the world’s oceans belong to this category.
And while healthy marine ecosystems are essential to humanity’s future, especially to limit global warming, only one percent of international waters are protected.
One of the main pillars of an eventual IHL treaty is to allow for the creation of marine protected areas, which many countries hope will cover 30 percent of the Earth’s ocean by 2030.
“Without putting protections in place in this vast area, we will not be able to meet our ambitious and necessary 30-by-30 target,” US State Department official Maxine Burkett said at an earlier press conference.
But delegations still disagree on the process for establishing these protected areas, as well as how the necessary environmental impact assessments will be carried out before new offshore activity can begin.
“What a missed opportunity…” tweeted Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI institute, which, like many other NGOs, has an observer status seat in the negotiations.
The delegate from Samoa, addressing the conference on behalf of the smaller Pacific island developing nations, said they were “disappointed”.
“We live far away and it is not cheap to travel all this way. This money is not spent on roads, on medicine, on schools,” she added.
“The Pacific came here in good faith and will continue to do so until we close this conference in the very near future,” she said on the verge of tears, to applause from the hall.
Laura Meller, from Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign, said: “Time is up. Further delay means ocean destruction. We are saddened and disappointed. As countries continue to speak out, the oceans and all those who rely on them will suffer.”
(AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20220827-missed-opportunity-as-un-session-on-high-seas-biodiversity-ends-without-agreement
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]