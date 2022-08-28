International Council of Museums redefines the word ‘museum’





Comment on this story Comment For the first time in 15 years, International Council of Museums (ICOM), a non-profit organization that makes recommendations and sets standards worldwide, has updated its definition of the word museum. After one the perennial debate how ideological the definition should be, the final text includes new language for museums that are ethical, diverse, accessible, inclusive and sustainable. Approved by 92 percent of participants at the ICOM general conference in Prague on Wednesday, the new definition describes a museum as a non-profit, permanent institution serving society that researches, collects, conserves, interprets and exhibits tangible heritage and untouchable. . The important changes come in the last two sentences, which read, open to the public, accessible and inclusive, museums promote diversity and sustainability. They act and communicate ethically, professionally and with community participation, providing diverse experiences for education, enjoyment, reflection and knowledge sharing. In a statement, ICOM president Alberto Garlandini acknowledged that the definition was not perfect, but still called it a big step forward. The previous definition, which had been around since 2007, was just one sentence. Before 2007, the previous definition had not changed in 30 years. The word muse, worth noting, comes from the Greek for seat of the muses and refers to mythological figures associated with creative inspiration. More aspirational than prescriptive, the updated language comes at a difficult time for museums, which are undergoing a sweeping cultural assessment that has affected nearly every level of their operations, from funding decisions to what goes on display in their galleries. . The new definition reflects this account, but some say the critics it does not go so far as to acknowledge museums’ complicated histories of centering white, male, and Western perspectives. In recent years, the museum world has been plagued by accusations of toxic philanthropy for taking money from such controversial clients as the Sackler and Koch families. The Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 prompted a new review of museums for their lack of diversity, both in museum staff and objects in their collections. Recently, controversy surrounding stolen artefacts has led some museums to return looted objects such as the Smithsonian’s decision to return Benin Kingdom Court-style artworks to their homeland in Nigeria. However, other works with complicated histories remain in some museum collections. With these debates still ongoing, the definition raises questions about how institutions will be held accountable. Similar to the United Nations, but for museums, ICOM can make recommendations but lacks the authority to enforce compliance. And in the United States, where many museums are privately owned, his guidelines carry little weight. Human bones, stolen art: Smithsonian tackles its collections problems However, in countries with predominantly state-owned museums, the definition can have a significant impact on governments deciding which museums and projects are worthy of funding. That was part of the push to make sure they got it right, said Laura Lott, president and CEO of American Alliance of Museums. It would have real implications in many museums if it inadvertently said the wrong thing about what museums are or showed a past of what museums were. Lott, who attended the conference in Prague, praised ICOM’s formulation. It’s a timely reflection of the reality that the roles of museums are diverse and changing a lot, she said. I also find a lot of hope in the fact that dozens of nations representing thousands of museums came together and found a common definition. Lott tells about Oakland Museum of California for his introspective work on self and community, and The Phillips Collection in Washington, which hired one of the museum industry’s first diversity officers, as examples of museums that embody the principles outlined in the definition. Others have noted that the definition that makes strides in opening up a tradition-bound field for self-evaluation can form culture. Kaywin Feldman, director of National Gallery of Artwhich began its mandate in 2019 with a vision of reform and reinvention, applauded ICOM for its efforts. I appreciate the challenge they had in developing the new statement, a reflection of the breadth of institutions represented by ICOM, Feldman said in a statement shared with The Washington Post. It’s a complicated time for museums, as audiences and communities expect more relevance, access and transparency from them. The definition is also aspirational, which gives me a lot of hope for the field. The revised wording has been a long time coming. In 2019, ICOM proposed an even longer definition that referred to museums as democratizing, inclusive and polyphonic spaces for critical dialogue about the past and future, charging museums to preserve diverse memories and contribute to human dignity and justice social, global equity and the planetary well. – being. it was discharged as a bloated manifesto that used fashionable rhetoric and did not do enough to distinguish museums from other cultural institutions. Some are not so happy with where ICOM has reached now. As Laura Raicovich, author of The Culture Strike: Art and Museums in an Age of Protest, told ARTnews. It would have been a much more important change for ICOM to acknowledge that museums are not neutral and never have been. ICOM, a membership-based organization headquartered in Paris, has 40,000 members from 141 countries. Formed in the 1940s, ICOM describes itself as the only global organization in the museum field. It publishes research, organizes training sessions, issues codes of ethics and maintains a The Red List database that marks cultural objects at risk of theft and trafficking so that police and customs officials can identify them.

