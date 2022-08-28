Ukraine: More than a million tons of grain and food items exported under the Black Sea agreement





it extraordinary achievement was made possible through the collective efforts and hard work of the Joint Coordinating Center (RFQ), he saidreferring to the Istanbul-based mechanism that monitors ship movements to ensure their compliance with the Initiative. KPK gathers together representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN signatories of the historic agreement. An important initiative Operations began on August 1, and the JCC has has already enabled dozens of trips through the Black Sea. On Saturday, teams conducted the 100th inspection aboard approved cargo ships. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres oversaw the launch of two ships involved in the operation when he was in the region last week. As the world faces food insecurity and high prices, the importance of this initiative is clear. As increased volumes of Ukrainian agricultural produce are now going to market by sea, confidence has increased in the food and shipping industriesreducing prices and reducing risk, said Mr. Abdullah. He recalled that while the agreement covers commercial operations for the resumption of exports, the World Food Program (WFP) has also been able to resume buying Ukrainian wheat for its humanitarian operations in countries such as Ethiopia and Yemen. These are all important first steps but much more needs to be done, he emphasized. Around the world, high fuel and fertilizer prices, climate change and conflict are putting tremendous pressure on farmers and consumers alike and driving millions more into poverty and hunger. The silos are still full The Black Sea Wheat Initiative has created a space in Ukrainian warehouses stocked with millions of tons of produce from previous harvests. However, a lot more grain should be exported to accommodate the new crop, he added. It is equally important and urgent export of fertilizers, including ammoniawithin this Initiative, so that farmers around the world can continue to produce food for the next year at an affordable cost, said Mr. Abdullah. He described our millions that have been sent so far as just the beginning. The world cannot afford to have food and fertilizer held by nothing. Every shipment cleared through this route helps to calm markets, increase food supplies and keep farmers producing.

