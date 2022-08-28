Britain to consider loans to energy suppliers as bills rise – The Telegraph





Gas burns from a ring on a domestic boiler at a house in Manchester, northern England February 13, 2006. Gas prices for domestic users in the UK are set to rise by up to 25 percent. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – The British government’s options to support people facing high energy bills include giving out credits to energy suppliers that could reduce bills by up to 500 pounds ($587) a year, reported the on Saturday the Daily Telegraph newspaper. Britain’s energy regulator said on Friday that energy bills will rise by 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds a year from October, prompting calls for emergency government support for households and businesses. Read more Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi has prepared a number of options for government support that the next prime minister, who will take office at the beginning of September, can consider, writes Telegrafi. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Zahawi told The Telegraph he had been working on a plan to help power suppliers with credit to provide them with greater liquidity in a move that could “put downward pressure on the price cap from somewhere between (400 and 500 pounds).The idea, previously rejected, was now “back on the table”, the paper reported. Wholesale price increases are passed on to British consumers through a price cap, calculated every three months. Other options being drawn up by the finance minister include freezing the price cap, increasing state benefits and a grant scheme for small businesses, the Telegraph said. Zahawi said he was concerned that targeting support only at those on state benefits would leave out others, including pensioners and those on average incomes, who will also struggle to pay their bills. Rising energy bills, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have pushed British inflation to 40-year highs, but Britain’s response has been hampered by the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson that runs until September 5. Liz Truss, the foreign secretary and first in line to replace Johnson, has said she would look at doing more to help businesses with high energy costs if she becomes prime minister next month. Read more ($1 = 0.8513 pounds) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by William Maclean Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

