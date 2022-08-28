Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine remains a major concern (…)

1. The Russian Federation’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine remains a major concern for every state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

2. Us, Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Chad, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Ireland , Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, The Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Ukraine and the European Union reaffirm our unwavering support for the legitimate and sovereign authorities of Ukraine, as well as for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders.

3. We reiterate our strongest condemnation of the ongoing unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

4. We reaffirm our commitment to the NPT as the cornerstone of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime and an essential basis for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

5. We condemn the Russian Federation’s dangerous nuclear rhetoric, provocative actions and statements regarding raising its nuclear alert levels, which are inconsistent with the P5 Leaders’ recent declaration on the Prevention of Nuclear War and the Avoidance of Arms Races.

6. We are deeply concerned that the Russian Federation, a nuclear-weapon state, is undermining international peace, security and stability, the international non-proliferation architecture and the integrity and objectives of the NPT by waging its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. We condemn the actions of the Russian Federation, which are in complete disregard of its international obligations and commitments and a betrayal of the security guarantees that the Russian Federation gave to Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 regarding Ukraine’s accession to the NPT, as a non-nuclear weapons state.

7. We condemn the reprehensible actions of the Russian Federation, which have had the effect of depriving Ukraine of control over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and interrupting the exercise of its inalienable right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

8. We remain deeply concerned by the serious threat that the seizure of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and other actions by the Russian armed forces pose to the safety and security of these facilities, significantly increasing the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endangering the population of Ukraine, neighboring countries and the international community. These actions also undermine the IAEA’s ability to implement its important safeguards mission in Ukraine and to continue to verify the peaceful nature of Ukraine’s nuclear activities.

9. We recognize and praise the heroic efforts of Ukrainian staff at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, especially Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Chornobyl, who continue to work tirelessly to ensure nuclear safety in Ukraine despite working under pressure exceptional in the context of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

10. We condemn the interference of representatives of the Russian Federation in the operations of ZNPP and the efforts to expand the control of the Russian Federation over the plant. We demand that Russia immediately withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine and hand over to the appropriate Ukrainian authorities full control of the ZNPP, as well as all nuclear facilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, in order to ensure their safe operations. Ukraine operated these facilities safely, securely and peacefully for decades. Ukrainian operators and regulatory inspectors at ZNPP must have full access and must be able to perform their duties without intimidation, threats or pressure.

11. We welcome and support the efforts of the Government of Ukraine and the IAEA to strengthen nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, and thank the IAEA for its steadfast commitment in this regard. We emphasize the importance of facilitating an IAEA expert mission to the NPP to address nuclear safety, security and defense concerns in a manner that respects Ukraine’s full sovereignty over its territory and infrastructure. We strongly support the importance of the IAEA Director General’s seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security derived from the IAEA’s nuclear safety standards and nuclear safety guidelines. We encourage all States Parties to the NPT to support the IAEA’s efforts.

12. We reiterate our call on the Russian Federation to end its brutal and premeditated war of aggression and to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its armed forces and equipment from the territory of Ukraine, within its borders internationally recognized.

13. We also condemn Belarus for its complicity in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

14. We remain steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their struggle for a peaceful future and prosperous.