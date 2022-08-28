Sources confirm multiple members of the International Presidents Cup team among those headed to LIV Golf next week





ATLANTA Cameron Smith and at least five other PGA Tour players will join LIV Golf next week, multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com. Rumors have swirled for weeks that Smith, winner of this year’s Open Championship and The Players Championship, is set to join the Saudi-backed league, and his responses to questions pointed to his move to LIV have been tight-lipped they have only fueled speculation. I have no comment on that, Smith said two weeks ago in the first game of the playoffs in Memphis. I’m here to play the FedExCup Playoffs. That’s been my focus for the last week and a half, that’s what I’m here to do. Smith, who further declined to comment after his third round at the Tour Championship, is scheduled to play the fourth LIV event, which is scheduled for next week outside Boston. Sources also confirmed that Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Joaquin Niemann will also join the breakaway league next week. Niemann told GolfChannel.com on Friday at East Lake that he was undecided about joining LIVand SI.com reported that Pereira is not scheduled to play next weeks LIV event. Pereira posted on his Instagram account on Saturday that he was, “Happy and honored to be part of the International Presidents Cup team.” Even if Pereira chooses to play Quail Hollow before competing in his first LIV Golf event, the latest wave of defections will have a devastating impact on the International Presidents Cup team. Smith, Niemann and Pereira were all among the top 8 automatic qualifiers for captain Trevor Immelmans’ side. Leishman is a four-time member of the team who would be among those considered for one of Immelman’s four selections. “I was chosen by our players to lead the international team to the best of my ability and I will carry out this honor fully,” Immelman said in a statement to GolfChannel.com. “All I can control is the experience that the 12 players who want to be in the Presidents Cup will have. My wife and I along with our support staff have dedicated 2 years of our lives to make this Presidents Cup a week of wonderful for our players. bodies and families.” Smith, Niemann among new additions to LIV Golf Since international team qualifications were finalized last week, Immelman will receive additional captain’s picks for any necessary replacements, according to a Tour official. Playing in an LIV event not only engaging in league tournament members violates the circuits’ regulations regarding competitive events, which has led to numerous and lengthy suspensions for players. Suspensions include participation in the Presidents Cup. In addition to next week’s LIV Golf event in Boston, there is also an event in Chicago the week before the Presidents Cup. Updated at 8:14 PM ET

