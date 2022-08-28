International
Ukraine on edge as shellfire rings around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, August 4, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko Reuters
The shell fire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine raised fears of a major disaster as both sides continued to blame each other as Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
Despite the danger, officials from the United Nations nuclear watchdog were still waiting for permission to visit the plant on the southern front line of the war.
Standing next to a crater in a school that was largely reduced to rubble, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, told Ukrainian television that people were being advised how to apply iodine in the event of a radiation leak.
He was speaking in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a two-hour drive from the plant, which is located along the large Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnipro River.
Russian forces have seized the plant since early March shortly after invading Ukraine, while Ukrainian staff continue to operate it. In recent weeks, the two countries have exchanged blame for shelling near the plant.
Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops bombed the complex’s territory again in the past 24 hours. “The damage is currently being assessed,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.
Moscow’s Defense Ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in 24 hours. It said in a statement that 17 shells were fired, with four hitting the roof of a building where it stores “168 US Westinghouse nuclear fuel assemblies”.
He said 10 shells exploded near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and three near a building housing fresh nuclear fuel storage. He said that the radiation situation at the power plant remained normal.
Reuters could not verify either party’s report.
Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 24, 2022.
European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery | via Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the situation in Zaporizhzhia remained “very dangerous” after two of its six reactors were brought back online following shelling that caused the nuclear plant to go offline for the first time.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Thursday that the UN agency was “very, very close” to sending officials to inspect the plant.
Energoatom’s statement on Saturday said its staff at the plant were under “increased pressure” ahead of the possible visit, “to silence their testimony about the crimes of the occupiers at the station and using it as a military base”.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called this month for military equipment and personnel to be withdrawn from the plant to ensure it is not a target.
On the coast opposite the Zaporizhzhia plant, the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets were hit by shells on Saturday afternoon and evening, Nikopol Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko said on Telegram.
The war continues
Further south, Russian forces were struggling to fend off a Ukrainian counteroffensive centered around Kherson, the first major city to be captured since the invasion that began six months ago.
Ukraine’s strategy has focused on destroying the four bridges that Russian forces must hold to supply Kherson, on the southern edge of the Dnipro.
Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region, told Russian news agency TASS that Ukrainian forces had again bombed the Kakhovsky Bridge over a hydropower dam.
Ukraine’s southern command on Sunday claimed successful artillery and missile strikes in the area, which it said killed 35 Russians and destroyed a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery gun and nine armored and other vehicles.
“Two ammunition depots and a field supply point were also destroyed,” he said.
Donbas Front
On Ukraine’s eastern front, defenders continued to thwart Russian efforts to penetrate around the strategic city of Bakhmut to extend control over the Donbass region.
After taking Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk weeks ago, Russian forces have focused on Bakhmut. The city, which had been home to 80,000 people before the war, was bombed again on Saturday, as were nearby Soldedar and Zaitsevo, according to a Ukrainian military report.
He said Ukraine halted advances near two other major cities, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The Ukrainian military also said its forces stationed in the coal-producing town of Avdiivka had managed to repel a Russian attack despite enemy artillery and airstrikes.
Russia’s defense ministry said at a daily briefing that it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region containing US-made HIMARS missile systems and shells for the M777 Howitzer.
The Russian Air Force shot down a MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region of Donbas, the ministry said, and destroyed six missile and artillery weapons depots in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
Reuters could not verify those accounts.
President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Russia’s neighbor on February 24, saying a “special operation” was needed to demilitarize the country and remove perceived security threats to Russia.
Ukraine and the West have rejected this as a baseless pretext for an imperialist war of conquest.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/28/ukraine-on-edge-as-shellfire-resounds-around-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]