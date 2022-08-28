Ukraine on edge as shellfire rings around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, August 4, 2022.

The shell fire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine raised fears of a major disaster as both sides continued to blame each other as Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Despite the danger, officials from the United Nations nuclear watchdog were still waiting for permission to visit the plant on the southern front line of the war.

Standing next to a crater in a school that was largely reduced to rubble, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, told Ukrainian television that people were being advised how to apply iodine in the event of a radiation leak.

He was speaking in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a two-hour drive from the plant, which is located along the large Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnipro River.

Russian forces have seized the plant since early March shortly after invading Ukraine, while Ukrainian staff continue to operate it. In recent weeks, the two countries have exchanged blame for shelling near the plant.

Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops bombed the complex’s territory again in the past 24 hours. “The damage is currently being assessed,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in 24 hours. It said in a statement that 17 shells were fired, with four hitting the roof of a building where it stores “168 US Westinghouse nuclear fuel assemblies”.

He said 10 shells exploded near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and three near a building housing fresh nuclear fuel storage. He said that the radiation situation at the power plant remained normal.

Reuters could not verify either party’s report.