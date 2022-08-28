IAEA mission expected to visit Zaporizhzhia in “coming days”





IAEA chief Rafael Grossi “said he was continuing his consultations with all parties with a view to sending a mission of IAEA experts to the #ZNPP in the coming days to help ensure nuclear safety there,” he wrote in United Nations nuclear watchdog Twitter. Sunday.

Grossi himself is a member of the team participating in the expert mission, according to a report from the New York Times. The Times says it saw Gross on a list of names that also included “13 other experts from mostly neutral countries.”

“Neither the United States nor Britain, countries that Russia scorns as unfairly biased because of their strong support for Ukraine, are represented,” the Times reported.

When CNN contacted the IAEA on Sunday about the composition of the expert mission, the nuclear watchdog declined to comment, saying it would not make that information public and that “all IAEA missions have members from different member states, chosen based on of their respective expertise. They are international civil servants representing the IAEA, not their countries.”

The IAEA’s announcement comes after Russia’s Defense Ministry and Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said on Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site had been shelled repeatedly over the past 24 hours, blaming each other for the shelling. Energoatom said on Friday that the plant had been reconnected to Ukraine’s power grid a day after the plant went offline for the first time in its history. Zaporizhzhia city authorities have also made iodine pills available to residents as concern grows over a possible nuclear accident. Earlier on Sunday, Energoatom said on Telegram that according to Monday’s wind forecast, if a major nuclear accident were to occur, the radiation cloud “will cover part of southern Ukraine and southwestern regions of Russia.” In a tweet on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian forces to leave the facility. “For decades, nuclear security has remained Ukraine’s top priority, especially given our tragic past. The Russian invaders turned the Zaporizhzhya NPP into a military base, putting the entire continent at risk. The Russian military must leave the plant – – they have nothing to do there,” he wrote. Also on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry again blamed Ukraine for “continuing provocations in order to create a threat of a man-made nuclear disaster” at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday called Ukraine’s actions around the plant “nuclear terrorism.” She added that Russia believes the IAEA inspection of the plant will take place and that Russia was “not convinced” to allow the inspection. Russian attacks have continued in the wider Zaporizhzhia region. On Sunday, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia region’s civilian military administration, said Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia’s Tavriyske village destroyed 15 houses. Starukh also said that the day before police received reports of shelling of a four-story residential building in the village of Kamianka in the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia — which led to the deaths of four civilians, including two minors. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it struck the Motor Sich plant in Zaporizhzhia where Ukrainian military helicopters are being repaired. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claim, and Ukraine does not comment on military casualties. CNN cannot independently verify this claim.

