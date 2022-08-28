Britons should be less embarrassed about drinking water from sewage, says the head of the | agency water





Britons should be less shy about drinking water that comes from sewage, the head of the Environment Agency has said. Writing in the Sunday Times, Sir James Bevan outlined the measures the government, water companies and ordinary people must take to avoid severe droughts. He said: Part of the solution will be to recycle the water resulting from sewage treatment and turn it into perfectly safe and healthy drinking water, but not something many people want. Bevan admitted the move would be unpopular and reactions on social media have been mixed, but he said there was a need to change the way we think about water. We have to remember where it comes from: when we turn on the tap, what comes out started in a river, lake or aquifer. The more we take, the more we drain those resources and stress nature and wildlife. It comes after a drought was declared in large parts of England. On Friday, Yorkshire Water joined five water companies in the south of England and Wales to implement a tube ban, due to low water supplies in the regions’ reservoirs and rivers. Data from the UK’s Center for Ecology and Hydrology shows that much of southern and eastern England has very dry conditions below ground, caused by heatwaves and a lack of rainfall. Farmers have warned that dry soil could affect key crops such as potatoes, with the price of chips expected to rise next year, Grocer magazine reported. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer bring you the top stories and their meaning, for free every weekday morning Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the First Edition every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. Bevan, who has been chief executive of the Environment Agency since 2015, called on the government to show the political will to make changes and also urged members of the public to do their bit to help reduce water waste. We must treat water as a precious resource, not a free good. We will have to be more selective about what we use our drinking water for. There is no point in using it to clean the car or water the lawn. Each of us can be part of the solution, starting now. Little things make a big difference. Take a shower, not a bath. Fill the dishwasher or washing machine and only run it when it is full. Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth. Fix leaks: many of them are in our homes, not in water company pipes. Get a water meter: your company will install one for free. Outside the house, get a butt of water: plants prefer rainwater. Use a watering can, not a hose, and don’t water grass that doesn’t need it. Using water wisely is not a slogan. It’s a guide on how to survive. Let’s follow it, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/28/britons-need-to-be-less-squeamish-about-drinking-water-from-sewage-says-agency-head The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos