‘A climate disaster’ in Pakistan has killed more than 1,000 peopleExBulletin

ISLAMABAD Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan have reached 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”

Flash floods from heavy rains washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated residents trapped in aid camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported that the death toll since this year’s earlier-than-normal onset of the monsoon season in mid-June reached 1,033 as new casualties were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh provinces.

Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan was experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the most difficult in decades.”

“We are right now at ground zero on the front lines of extreme weather events, in a non-stop cascade of heat waves, wildfires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events and now the monster monsoon of the decade it’s destroying – Stop the havoc all over the country,” she said. The on-camera statement was reused by the country’s ambassador to the European Union.

Flooding from the Swat River overnight affected the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where tens of thousands of people especially in Charsadda and Nowshehra districts have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps set up in government buildings. Many have also taken shelter on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesman for the provincial government.

Bangash said around 180,000 people have been evacuated from Charsadda and 150,000 from villages in Nowshehra district.

Khaista Rehman, 55, no relation to the climate minister, took shelter with his wife and three children on the side of the Islamabad-Peshawar highway after his house in Charsadda was submerged overnight.

“Thank God we are safe now on this fairly high road from the flooded area,” he said. “Our crops are gone and our house is destroyed, but I am grateful to Allah that we are alive and I will resume life with my sons.”



The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four provinces of the country. Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, many roads are impassable and power outages are widespread, affecting millions of people.

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he wanted to ensure his “closeness to the population of Pakistan hit by floods of catastrophic proportions.” Speaking during a pilgrimage to the Italian city of L’Aquila, which was hit by a deadly earthquake in 2009, Francis said he was praying “for the many victims, for the wounded and the evacuees and so that international solidarity may be quick and generous.”

Rehman told Turkish newspaper TRT World that by the time the rains subside, “we could have a quarter or a third of Pakistan under water.”

“This is something that is a global crisis and of course we will need better planning and sustainable development on the ground.

In May, Rehman told BBC Newshour that the north and south of the country were witnessing extreme weather events due to rising temperatures. “So in the north we’re really only now experiencing what’s known as glacial lake outburst floods, which we have a lot of because Pakistan is home to the largest number of glaciers outside of the polar region.”

The government has deployed soldiers to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country. The Pakistani military also said in a statement that it airlifted 22 tourists stranded in a valley in the country’s north to safety.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited the flood victims in the city of Jafferabad in Baluchistan. He pledged that the government will provide housing for all those who lost their homes.