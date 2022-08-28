2022 Little League World Series results: Hawaii beats Tennessee to win US Championship

When we talk about the Hawaii Little League team, two names tend to come to mind: Jaron Lancaster and Cohen Sakamoto.

The two-way stars have paced the Hawaiians at the plate and on the mound in this year’s tournament.

But on Saturday, with Hawaii on the brink of a U.S. title, the supporting cast came out to play.

Take Ruston Hiyoto, for example. The outfielder had a solid showing at the LLWS, but then he got the biggest hit of the tournament, a moonshot to dead center court to spark a 5-1 victory.

It was a perfect day for a team that has looked perfect for most of the LLWS. With a +45 run differential, Hawaii has been on the most dominant streak in recent Series history.

Despite giving up his first hit of the LLWS, Sakamoto was shut down for most of the day. He struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, mixing a fiery fastball with dirty pitches.

All he needed was a little running support. Hiyoto provided most of it with his two-way stew.

Now, the Hawaiians will prepare to face off in Sunday’s championship game against international champion Curacao. If Hawaii is able to secure the victory, it will have put the finishing touches on one of the most dominant tournaments in LLWS history.

Little League World Series live updates, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee

1 2 3 4 5 6 F Tennessee 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Hawaii 1 2 0 2 0 x 5

The sixth row

5:39 pm:Hiramoto gets the K! Hawaii wins the US Championship and advances to the LLWS Finals!

5:37 pm:…But second baseman Kekoa Payanal brushes it off, getting a line drive before moving it to first to get the double play.

5:33 pm:Rhodes level hit his second hit of the day to give Tennessee some life.

The fifth row

5:31 pm:McNiel will emerge unscathed! Tennessee’s ace makes more weak contact to get Hawaii to third.

One more line to go. Time to empty the tank if you’re in Tennessee, you’d imagine.

5:29 pm:After the next out, McNiel hits another batter, this time to Ruston Hiyoto. Two in, two out for McNiel.

5:28 pm:Brennan Thomas gets to first after being hit by a pitch.

5:26 pm:McNiel pops around the pitcher’s mound for the first out of the fifth.

5:22 pm:Like clockwork, it’s one pitch, one out for reliever Luke Hiramoto. Hawaii is three away from the title of American champion.

5:19 pm:That’s the end of the line for Sakamoto, who put in another strong performance on Saturday. Last line: 4.2 innings, seven strikeouts and just two hits given up. This will make for a good day at the office.

5:18 pm:It looked like Sakamoto was headed for another 1-2-3. However, utility man Lane Dever puts together a wonderful two-hit effort. Eventually, Dever hits a ball to left field to get on base.

Fourth row

5:10 pm:And McNiel takes the attack! Throws in a beautiful breaking ball that goes out of the box to beat Lancaster. That’s how it’s done!

Hawaii leads 5-1 in four innings.

5:08 pm:McNiel is having a bit of a rough time right now. Esaiah Wong follows with a single. Then, McNiel hits a shot.

Two ducks on the pond for Lancaster. It can get worse here.

5:01 pm:Boom! Ruston Hyoto fires a fastball and sends it into orbit. Straight to dead center.

This will give Hawaii a little more breathing room. 5-1 lead for the Hawaiians now.

4:59 pm:Mikah Nola takes first base after absorbing a pitch by McNiel. One in, known away in the bottom of the fourth.

4:56 pm:And Sakamoto puts another K in the box score. Bunch stuff, really.

4:52 pm:Sakamoto scores another attack, this time with heat. However, this could have been a bit more beneficial for Tennessee; Sakamoto’s pitch was wild, just past Nouchi’s glove. However, neither the goal nor the lead runner moved. Maybe it could have gotten an extra base somewhere as a result.

4:50 pm:A better base run by Rhodes results in a run for Tennessee. The Nolensville home run recorded a swinging ball, but Rhodes waited for Nouchi to make the first throw before advancing home.

Hawaii’s lead is down to two.

4:47 pm:Things are goinginterestingfor Tennessee. Payanal drops a routine pop fly into the outfield. A hard base hit by Rhodes moves him to third base after taking over second courtesy of a wild pitch.

4:44 pm:Jack Rhodes puts some good wood on Sakamoto’s fastball. This is the first hit Sakamoto has given up this Little League World Series.

Put that ball in Cooperstown.

The third row

4:40 pm:And that’s another one for Tennessee. We’re going into the top of the fourth.

4:38 pm:Watson flies out to Porter, who has switched arms and is standing on the lawn in left field now.

4:37 pm:Lancaster pops to Nash Carter in the second. One away.

4:33 pm:Sakamoto suplexes another one to end the match. He is halfway through the game and has yet to give up a hit.

4:31 pm:Fourth K of the day for Sakamoto, who takes the swinging kick.

4:30 p.m.:McNiel makes poor contact on a Sakamoto breaking ball. And after a snap, Lancaster takes him out with a throw to first.

The second row

4:28 pm:And an open exit ends the turn. 3-0 Hawaii lead after two innings.

4:27 pm:Keko Payanal drives in another run, this time on a smoky dribbler that split the infield. 3-0 Hawaiian lead early.

4:25 pm:That’s another run for Hawaii, this time on a fielder’s choice! The foul ball lands in the tracks of the second player. However, he chooses to strike out instead of taking the leadoff hitter, who easily scores from third.

4:24 pm:McNiel is starting to feel the pressure. Throws a wild pitch that pushes the lead runner to third.

4:22 pm:McNiel can’t find the zone on the full count. There are two in the pond for Tau Purcell.

4:19 pm:McNiel makes a nice play on the mound, tracking down a loose arm before throwing out Sakamoto at second. One in, one away for the Hawaiians.

4:17 pm:Sakamoto has already made appearances on the mound. Now he’s making them in diamond, too. Hawaii’s pitcher smokes the ball off the wall for a loud single.

4:14 pm:A soft grounder ends the inning for Hawaii. Through 13 innings in the LLWS, Sakamoto has yet to hit a hit.

4:13 pm:That’s another K from Sakamoto! Porter blows on a low breaking ball. That’s two hits in the second.

4:12 pm:Sakamoto gets his second K of the day, catching the batter looking hot.

4:10 pm:Wright Martin takes first base after catcher Kaeo Noguchi was ruled to have interfered with Wright’s swing.

4:07 pm:Watson puts a slow roller to third and beats it to first for the first out of the inning.

The first division

4:04 pm:An outside off lands on the glove of William Santinoff, ending the inning. Hawaii holds an early one-run lead.

4:02 pm:Hawaii is on board! Daly Watson presses a fastball to the waist over the left field wall, just over the head of outfielder Charlie Malom.

Lancaster was bunting, going home to first, while Watson slid into second base with a double.

1-0 Hawaii.

4 pm:Lancaster gets good wood on a ball out of bounds, pulling it to the 5.5 hole. One in, two outs for the Hawaiians.

3:57 pm:Hawaii takes a pair of steps toward the right field wall. However, Josiah Porter tracked both balls beautifully, grabbing a pair of flights.

Sleeper star Jaron Lancaster is taking the mound now.

3:56 pm:Trent McNiel takes the mound for Tennessee. He seems to be using a number of different looks with his delivery.

3:52 pm:A lazy ball flies into the right field glove, ending the run. 1-2-3 start for Sakamoto.

3:51 pm:Sakamoto is already stepping on the gas early. Hit 75 mph on the gun en route to an attack. Two outs in a row.

3:50 pm:Nice bounce to rob Satinoff of a bloop single. One away for the Hawaiians.

3:48 pm:Cohen Sakamoto takes the ball for Hawaii to start the game. He will face Tennessee’s leading rusher William Satinoff.

Little League World Series start time today

Departure time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV channel: A B C

A B C Live Stream:ESPN+, fuboTV

The LLWS United States Final will be televised live on ABC at 3:30 pm Karl Ravech will handle the play-by-play at Lamade Stadium. He will be joined on the stand by analysts Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza and Julie Foudy.

For cord cutters, Saturday’s game will also be broadcast live on ESPN+ as well fuboTV, which offers a free trial. For Spanish-speaking viewers, the game will be available on ESPN Deportes.

With just two days left in the tournament, let’s take a look at the players who have reached Hawaii and Tennessee on the verge of Little League World Series glory:

Hawaii

Number Player Pos. B/T 4 Kobe Hino whether L/R 5 Luke Hiromoto IF/P R/R 8 Ruston Hiyoto OF/P R/R 9 Micah Noda IF/P R/R 10 Kaeo Nouchi C L/R 12 Daly Watson IF/P R/R 13 Jaron Lancaster IF/P R/R 14 Bed Angel OF L/L 15 Payanal cake whether R/R 16 Cohen Sakamoto OF/P R/R 17 Jonnovyn Sniffen OF/P L/L 18 Tau Purcell FROM R/R 19 Brennan Thomas OF R/R 20 Isaiah Wong whether R/R

Coaching staff:Gerald Oda (manager), Keith Oda, Willis Kato

Tennessee

Number Player Pos. B/T 1 Grayson May OF/P L/L 2 JF supplies OF R/R 3 Nash Carter 2B/SS/P L/R 4 Lane Dever Utila R/R 5 bo daniel C/OF/P R/R 6 Caz Logue Utila L/R 7 Josiah Porter OF R/R 8 Charlie Malom OF R/R 9 William Satinoff SS/P R/R 13 Drew Chadwick 3B/P R/R 14 Jack Rhodes C/P L/R 19 Wright Martin 1B R/R 20 Trent McNiel L/R L/R

Coaching staff:Randy Huth (manager), Evan Satinoff, Mark Carter