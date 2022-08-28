Russia and Ukraine exchange claims of attacks on nuclear power plants

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the plant twice in the past day and that shells landed near buildings that store reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

One projectile fell in the area of ​​the sixth power unit and the other five in front of the sixth unit’s pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor, Konashenkov said, adding that radiation levels were normal.

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency also reported Sunday that radiation levels were normal, that two of the Zaporizhzhia plant’s six reactors were operating, and that while a full assessment had yet to be made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline , since it was repaired.

In another apparent attack on Sunday, Russian forces shot down an armed Ukrainian drone targeting one of Zaporizhzhia’s spent fuel storage sites, a local official said. Vladimir Rogov, a regional official stationed in Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app that the drone crashed on the roof of a building, causing no significant damage or injuring anyone.

Nearby, heavy gunfire overnight left parts of Nikopol without power, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The rocket attacks damaged a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration for the district that includes the town of about 45,000 people.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometers across the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, also came under Russian fire, damaging dozens of residential buildings and houses and injuring two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said. Russian forces hit a repair shop in Zaporizhzhia for Ukrainian air force helicopters, Konashenkov said.

Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

Across the river from the nuclear plant, Ukrainian missiles hit the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and the adjacent town three times on Sunday, said Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russian-installed local administration.

The Plant Dam is a major thoroughfare along the river and a potentially key Russian supply route. The dam forms a reservoir that provides water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The radiation map released by Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Energoatom, showed that based on wind forecasts for Monday, a nuclear cloud could spread across southern Ukraine and southwestern Russia. The release of the map may have been intended to warn that if Russian forces were responsible for a radiation leak, their country would suffer. In the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, the world’s worst nuclear power disaster, radiation spread from Ukraine to several neighboring countries.

Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents living near the Zaporizhzhia plant in case of radiation exposure. Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plants’ nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily shut down Thursday due to what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

Periodic shelling has damaged the power plant’s infrastructure, Energoatom said on Saturday.

There are risks of leaking hydrogen and splattering radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high, he said.

The IAEA has been trying to reach an agreement with Ukrainian and Russian authorities to send a team to inspect and secure the plant, but it remained unclear when the visit might take place.

In eastern Ukraine, where Russian and separatist forces are trying to take control, shelling hit the large and strategically important cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, with no casualties reported, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region. Konashenkov said Russian rocket attacks killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and reservists in and near Sloviansk. Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claim, in line with their policy of not discussing the losses.

Sloviansk resident Kostiantyn Daineko told The Associated Press that he was falling asleep when an explosion ripped through the windows of his apartment.

I opened my eyes and saw the window frame flying at me, the frame and the broken pieces of glass, he said.

Russian and separatist forces hold most of the Donetsk region, one of two that Russia has recognized as sovereign states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed again on Sunday to retake the separatist areas.

The invaders brought degradation and death, and they believe they are there forever, Zelenskyy said on Sunday in his late-night video speech. But this is a temporary thing for them. Ukraine will return. Sure. Life will return.