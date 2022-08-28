International
Serbia and Kosovo agree to ease travel restrictions
The EU has brokered a deal between Serbia and Kosovo to ease travel restrictions, lifting an issue that had raised tensions in the Western Balkans.
We have a deal, union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Saturday. Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian ID holders.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti told the Financial Times on Sunday that he now hopes to resolve a further dispute over license plates within two months.
Saturday’s agreement makes limited symbolic progress in a decade-long dispute over Kosovo’s citizenship and the coexistence of ethnic Albanians and Serbs, which has led to sporadic violent protests along the border in the past year.
The former Yugoslav province of Kosovo waged a brief war of independence that culminated in NATO airstrikes against Belgrade in 1999 as the international community feared Serbia would engage in ethnic cleansing of the region’s Albanians, who represent a significant majority. of the population.
Kosovo unilaterally seceded from Serbia in 2008. More than 100 countries have recognized its independence, but Serbia has refused to recognize it, as have several EU countries, including Spain, Greece and Romania. .
Senior US and EU envoys visited the region this week after talks failed in Brussels this month to resolve tensions over Pristina’s decision to require special entry-exit documents on top of Serbian identification documents, in addition to if Serbia removes a similar measure for Kosovars.
The EU and the US moved in deadlock as they put pressure on Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vui.
The Serbian government’s top official for Kosovo, Petar Petkovi, said Saturday’s agreement meant that Serbs in Kosovo would be able to move freely with Serbian ID cards.
Allowing the mutual use of Kosovo identity cards in Serbia, he said, cannot be interpreted as recognition of [the] unilaterally declared the independence of Kosovo [and] does not prejudge the determination of the final status of Kosovo.
Serbia and Kosovo have also been at odds over Pristina’s demand that Serbs in Kosovo no longer use car registration plates issued by Belgrade.
Kurti said on Sunday that his government will give holders of Serbian license plates two months to convert them to local ones. Then hopefully we won’t see any more license plates that are not legal and legitimate, he said. This is not directed against the Serbs as such, but for the sake of the rule of law and legitimacy.
Pristina has gambled on its pro-Western credentials to promote quick accession to NATO and the EU amid the war in Ukraine, while comparing its position to Serbia’s traditional closeness to Russia. Belgrade has rejected this as a diplomatic position.
But the acceptance is conditional on the normalization of relations with Serbia, which has been a candidate for EU membership for years.
Prominent Serbian politicians have refused to give ground for Kosovo, often calling the country our province.
Members of the Serbian community in northern Kosovo erected barricades and defied police when Prishtina first introduced rules on entry-exit documents. There were shots without injury. Kosovo extended the deadline for implementing the rules of the document by one month until September 1, but insisted on equal treatment of the citizens of both countries.
Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their identity cards. The EU has just received guarantees from Prime Minister Kurti for this, Borrell wrote. This is a European solution. We congratulate both leaders.
