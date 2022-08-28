International
Chrystia Freeland latest target of public threats, intimidation against women in Canadian politics
Public cases of threats and intimidation of women in public life have intensified in recent weeks, with notable examples of abuse targeting politicians recently, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as well as activists and journalists.
For weeks, a group of journalists, particularly journalists of color, have publicly shared a series of private, anonymous emails they received. Those emails contain specific, targeted and disturbing threats of violence and sexual assault, as well as racist and misogynistic language.
“It was very insidious and the language around it was a perversion of a progressive language that was used to basically abuse and torture us. Also, we were told that we were put on a list of journalists to be silenced,” Erica Ifill, a. columnist for The Hill Times and a podcast host, told CBC RadioHousefor a segment that aired Saturday.
Online bullying once again took a personal turn on Friday, when Freeland faced verbal abuse during an incident in Grande Prairie, Alta.
In a video circulating widely on social media, several people, one of whom is filming, are seen approaching Liberty as she and several others walk through Grande Prairie City Hall toward the elevator.
During the brief encounter, the man yells at Freeland, calling her a “traitor,” a “f—ing b—h” and telling her to leave the province.
The couple is told to get away from others in the building and eventually out into the parking lot.
Freeland, who was born on the Peace River, about 200 kilometers from Grande Prairie, was on a multi-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta, meeting with officials, businessmen and workers.
She acknowledged the incident in a tweet on Saturday.
“What happened yesterday was wrong. No one, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation,” Freeland wrote.
“But the Alberta I know is filled with kind and welcoming people, and I’m grateful for the warm welcome I’ve received from so many people in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Peace River over the past few days. An unpleasant incident yesterday is not change it.”
LISTEN | The Chamber hears from journalists, activists, targeted by online harassment:
CBC News: The House18:02What Can Fix Toxic Internet Damage?
Harassment condemned by politicians
The actions in the video have been widely condemned by politicians and others across the country.
Speaking on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “extremely disturbing” and went on to say that harassment and threats against women, people of color and members of other minority groups, particularly those in high-profile roles such as politicians and journalists, seemed to be increasing in frequency.
“Threats, violence, intimidation of any kind are always unacceptable and this kind of cowardly behavior threatens and undermines our democracy and our values of openness and respect,” Trudeau said at the launch of Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan in Ottawa. “As leaders, we need to call this out and take a united stand against it.”
FRIEND | Trudeau condemns intimidation, threats against women in public life:
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest called it “gross intimidation” and “dangerous behaviour” in a tweet. Former Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna called it “beyond the pale.”
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney referred to the incident as “reprehensible,” and Conservative MP Dan Albas said, “What our deputy premier experienced yesterday has no place here in Canada.”
Verbal harassment and threats directed at the minister @cafreeland during her visit to Alberta yesterday were reprehensible.
If you disagree with a politician, by all means exercise your right to protest. But shouted threatening language and physical intimidation cross the line.
In an interview with CBC News, Grande Prairie city councilor Dylan Bressey said the meeting was “absolutely ridiculous.”
“Something that we’re seeing across Canada, and our community is not immune, because there are people who feel disenfranchised, they’re angry and they’re afraid, but they’re expressing it in completely inappropriate ways that don’t help them. nobody.”
Legislation only one part of the puzzle: expert
Harassment has long been a problem for Canadians in public life, especially for women. McKenna, for example, was repeatedly forced to have extra security because of the harassment she received, and many other MPs have disclosed threats against them.
One of the most extreme examples of online harassment occurred in London, Ont. most recently, when transgender activist and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti was forced to leave the country after a harassment campaign that included an example of “swatting” when threats of violence were sent. under her name, but without her knowledge, caused armed police to show up at her door and arrest her.
Ahead of the 2021 election, the federal government introduced legislation aimed at protecting Canadians from what it calls online harm, but that bill was lost when the election was called and, after widespread criticism, the new legislation has returned to consultation.
Legislation governing how social media platforms deal with harmful content is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to online harassment, said Emily Laidlaw, Canada chair for research in cybersecurity law at the University of Calgary. Reforms in the legal system, education and other policy areas such as cyber security and privacy were also important, she said.House.
“It’s about all kinds of different laws and social silences that we need to address online harm, and that’s actually what makes it so difficult,” Laidlaw said.
Yuan Stevens, a lawyer specializing in human rights and technology, compared the issue to smoking, in which education and awareness led to legal changes and a shift in public attitudes.
“I think it’s going to take a comprehensive effort in Canada that’s not just ban this, ban that, punish that,” he said, but instead one that addresses attitudes toward people of color, women, LGBTQ people and others and addresses “the root causes of harassment, threats and violence.”
“It’s a psychological war”
Ifill, a columnist for The Hill Times, described how the campaign against her and other journalists appeared to be targeted, expanding from a few people to a group of more than a dozen, many of them black.
“Every email they get more complicated. They’re creating scenarios based on our past work to torture us,” Ifill told guest host Ashley Burke.
“It’s more than just an e-mail. It’s a concentrated effort. It’s psychological warfare.”
The pattern of harassment of journalists is extremely alarming and completely unacceptable. This type of behavior has no place in our society. No journalist should be threatened for doing their job.
Raisa Patel, who previously worked with CBC News, including for Housewas one of the journalists who spoke out in support of colleagues and then received an email of her own.
She told Burke that while the emails contained racism and misogyny, “Some of us didn’t feel any reaction to that element of these emails because that’s something we’re used to getting as female and racialized journalists. But what was particularly alarming was the intended nature of this campaign.”
Journalists said they also had difficulties with police responses, including difficulty reporting incidents in the first place and persuading police to take action.
“It was very difficult trying to get the police to see the very coordinated nature of this campaign and some of the more serious elements threatening it. Since we’ve gone public, I think the process has improved somewhat,” Patel said. .
