At least 32 people have died after violent clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.





Intense fighting broke out in the capital overnight as rival factions exchanged intense gunfire and several loud explosions rang out across the city. Photos and videos circulating on social networks show the extent of the clashes with dozens of buildings, including residential ones, destroyed and several cars smashed and burned.

The UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) said on its official Facebook page that the clashes “were caused by a military group randomly firing on a convoy passing through the Zawia Street area while armed groups were gathering at the 27th gate west of Tripoli. and the Jebs Gate south of Tripoli.”

The country’s interim prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, head of the GNU, is based in Tripoli in western Libya. The parliament building in Tobruk in the east of the country is the seat of a rival government led by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Bashagha has been trying to come in and take Tripoli as he claims the GNU is illegal and must go. The GNU has refused and claims that power should be handed over peacefully through elections, not through force. The Libyan Red Crescent in a tweet on Saturday called on all parties to “support the Libyan Red Crescent teams to carry out their humanitarian tasks inside the city”. According to the Libyan News Agency LANA, the official news agency of the internationally recognized government, the municipality of Tripoli holds both the UN-recognized Government of National Reconciliation and the Libyan National Army responsible for the worsening of the situation in the capital. He also called on the international community to protect civilians, LANA reported. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Saturday for an “immediate end” to the violence. “(The Secretary-General) calls on the Libyan parties to engage in genuine dialogue to address the ongoing political impasse and not to use force to resolve their differences. He further calls on the parties to protect civilians and refrain from taking any action that could escalate tensions and deepen divisions,” said Stphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General. “The United Nations remains ready to provide good offices and mediation to help Libyan actors find a way out of the political deadlock, which is increasingly threatening Libya’s hard-won stability,” Dujarric said. US Ambassador to Libya Richard B. Norland urged the importance of “avoiding violent clashes in Tripoli,” according to a tweet from the US Embassy in Libya. Norland said he and Presidential Council president Menfi discussed Friday the need for de-escalation, the embassy tweeted Saturday. “We agreed on the urgent need to finalize a constitutional framework and move towards elections, as well as the importance of taking steps to increase transparency and accountability in the management of Libyan oil revenues,” it added on Twitter. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a tweet on Saturday that it is “deeply concerned about the ongoing armed clashes including medium and heavy indiscriminate shelling of civilian-populated neighborhoods in Tripoli, reportedly have caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian facilities, including hospitals”. “The UN calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminds all parties of their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects,” it added on Twitter.

