Hitchhiking to the Moon: International Partners





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When Artemis I launches Monday, it will carry 10 small satellites, called CubeSats. These secondary payloads each have a different mission to help further our understanding of the moon and the world we live on. Three of the CubeSats come from international partners from around the world. Local first graders are ready for the launch of the Artemis I Mission

ArgoMoon Created by the Italian company, Argotec, ArgoMoon is designed to take high-definition pictures of the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), the Earth and the Moon. It will also provide positioning data for the other nine CubeSats as they leave the Orion Stage adapter. There are also artificial intelligence-based algorithms on board for a variety of activities, including satellite health monitoring. ArgoMoon’s technology could help future space agencies monitor distant satellites that weren’t designed to be serviced. ArgoMoon is sponsored by ArgoMoon is sponsored by the Italian national space agency Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI). It will be one of the first CubeSats deployed during the mission. knight The EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS) spacecraft was created by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the University of Tokyo. Moon landing candidates announced for Artemis III

EQUULEUS will dock about 3 hours and 40 minutes after launch and will travel to the Earth-Moon Lagrange Point 2, the area where the James Webb Space Telescope is also located. The CubeSat will help scientists understand Earth’s plasmasphere and the radiation environment around the planet. It will also help scientists protect future astronauts and spacecraft electronics from radiation during long-distance space flights. EQUULEUS isn’t done there though, during its 270-day mission it will also study the dust environment on the Moon and meteor impacts along its surface. OMOTENAHSI The remarkable lunar exploration technologies demonstrated by the NAno Semi-Hard Impactor, or OMOTENAHSI, were also developed by JAXA. OMOTENAHSI will be the only CubeSat whose mission includes landing on the moon during Artemis I. The goal is for the spacecraft to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface to see if something a bootbox-sized spacecraft can do. can do so safely. . It will be deployed about 3 hours and 40 minutes into the launch and the total mission of OMOTENASHI will last only five days. NASA says successful, OMOTENASHI will be the smallest spacecraft ever to land on the lunar surface and will mark Japan as the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon. NASA Super Guppy returns test article to Huntsville

News 19 spoke with team members about the other seven CubeSats that will be launched on Artemis I. These feature pieces can be read at the links below: Artemis I is scheduled to launch Monday morning. NASA will have two hours to make a launch decision between 7:33 and 10:33



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whnt.com/news/technology-and-space/artemis/hitchhiking-to-the-moon-international-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos