NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport will host a hiring event on September 1st.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 Bland Blvd. The airport is seeking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.

For more information about the hiring event, visit Virginia Employment Commission website or email [email protected].