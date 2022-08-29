Record heat hits China’s health workers wearing Covid hazmats

A medical worker at a Covid-19 nucleic acid testing booth takes a swab sample from a resident for a Covid-19 nucleic acid test on August 22, 2022 in Zhengzhou, China’s Henan Province. It has been a summer that has seen record breaking heat across the globe. China’s health workers have been particularly affected, enduring brutal heat waves wrapped head to toe in protective clothing as they continue to test the mass population for Covid-19 amid a seemingly endless series of outbreaks.

China’s health workers have been particularly affected, enduring relentlesslyheat waveswrapped head to toe in protective clothing as they continue to test the mass population for itcovid19,amid a seemingly endless series of explosions.

Dressed in hazmat suits known locally as the “Great White”, the army of workers responsible for implementingChina’s Zero-Covidpolicies for much of this year have been toiled in temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

“The internal situation is airtight,” Joshua Liu, a health worker from Shanghai, told NBC News by phone last month. “Once the suit is on, we can’t eat, drink or go to the toilet.”

The workers are “soaked in sweat” and “their fingers and palms are wrinkled” when they take them off, said Liu who helped medical staff collect Covid test samples and record residents’ information.

“I can feel my skin breathing and sweating,” he said. “Every day when I finally get off work, all I want to do is take a shower and fall asleep.”

The use of “Big White” was brought sharply into the spotlight last month when avideoof nurse Chunhua Xie lying on an emergency room bed with her limbs shaking went viral on Chinese social media after it was released by officials in Nanchang County in eastern Jiangxi Province.

Wearing the protective suit, Chunhua had been undergoing tests for Covid for several days at the Nanchang County People’s Hospital when she suffered from heat stroke and fainted, the caption on the video said. The temperature was just over 100 degrees outside the facility at the time, the video said.

Although she later recovered, the video sparked an online backlash and was later removed by officials.

But by then it had been widely shared and viewed by millions of people onWeiboChina’s largest microblogging site and other social media channels, where some accused the government of incompetence.