Jeff Foster Trucking Leads Industry to International Opportunities – Duluth News Tribune

SUPERIOR Big plans are on the horizon for Jeff Foster Trucking Inc., a family-owned and operated company with four decades in the industry. With the expansion of operations, his role has also increased in the Twin Ports. Business is set to benefit from a rebuilt interchange and the Blatnik Bridge, which can no longer accommodate large loads.

Jeff Foster Trucking is one of the largest trucking operations in the region. Headquartered in Superior, the company with nearly 200 trucks and over 200 employees also has locations in Oklahoma and Duluth.

Owner Jeff Foster entered the industry in 1981 when he purchased his first truck. Adding a truck and driver every six months, his business quickly grew to eight trucks. He stopped driving to focus on further growing the business.

Today, a red commercial motif appears outside the company’s Duluth Harbor Industrial Park property. “That truck was the first real pride of my father’s fleet,” said chief operating officer Brian Foster, who inherited it as his first truck when he joined the business.

Brian Foster talks about some of the company’s business ventures during a tour of facilities in both Superior and Duluth. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After its beginnings in Minnesota, Jeff Foster Trucking expanded to Superior in 1990 to further develop its headquarters, storage, truck maintenance and chemical mixing facilities.

In total, there are 12 companies within Jeff Foster Trucking. In addition to trucking and shipping, services range from collision repair, bulk services, storage, warehousing, tank washing and brokerage, all adding to the diversity needed to thrive in the industry, Brian Foster said.

Work continues inside the Jeff Foster Collision Center in Superior on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“‘We move at the speed of an idea’ is my father’s motto,” he said.

Employee retention is also a major focus of Jeff Foster Trucking, which offers training programs for new employees while providing a salary. Its regional employment opportunities range from driving, to wholesale services, mechanics, auto body, shipping and warehousing.

Its warehouses along the Port of Duluth-Superior serve as a central hub for transportation whether by rail, ship or truck. The ability to streamline loads to their destinations from the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line has provided customers with efficiencies and cost savings while continuing to fuel their trucking company, explained Brian Foster.

“In the economy we’re in, the companies that are doing well are open-minded to changing products at a moment’s notice, moving at the speed of what their customer base needs,” said Brian Foster. “We help them stay agile in the business world. They need to succeed for us to succeed. The keys are adaptability and diversity.”

Lumber from Wisconsin and Michigan sit stacked in the Jeff Foster Truckings warehouse area on the former Georgia Pacific property in Superior on Thursday. Drivers from both states drop off loads locally before trucking into Minnesota. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Take for example the wood shipments coming to paper mills based in Minnesota and lumber yards from Wisconsin and upper Michigan. Wisconsin restrictions allow more weight than Minnesota, so Jeff Foster Trucking offers outdoor space to store incoming lumber loads at its Superior location, which its drivers then transport to Bemidji or Cloquet. Foster’s truck rigs are typically lighter, Brian Foster added, enabling them to haul more lumber resulting in a higher load at both ends.

“Superior has been super good to us,” he said.

The company’s expansion to Duluth would have been bigger if workers’ compensation rates in Minnesota hadn’t been so high at the time Jeff Foster bought the property that was formerly home to Georgia Pacific Corporation in 2012, Brian Foster said.

However, Port Duluth Industrial Park’s proximity to port, rail and highway systems offers future potential. It hopes to open the floodgates to a currently untapped opportunity in international agricultural container shipping. The viability of shipping agricultural materials like beans, corn and wheat from the Midwest and the Dakotas to the Duluth-Superior port instead of elsewhere is a matter of finding new lanes out of the area, Brian Foster said.

Honorable. James L. Oberstar can be seen leaving under the Aerial Lift Bridge from the Jeff Foster Truckings Duluth Harbor Industrial Park property in Duluth on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Several obstacles stand in the way of making this idea a reality, he said, but the redesign of the Blatnik Bridge will allow heavier cargo to be transported and take the strain off the industry. Jeff Foster Trucking provides input to the Superior Duluth Transportation Association and Brian Foster sits on advisory boards for things happening in the Twin Ports area to ensure designs are not restrictive to transportation.

“The weight, the size and just the direction of the traffic from the Port of Duluth is especially difficult for the oversized, oversized, real-life type projects that can come into the port. It puts some strain on the projects that would normally come here. I’ll send them to the other side where Superior has a staging area where you can get a ship, but if it goes back to Minnesota, you may have to go down to Wisconsin to Hinckley and back to a destination that doesn’t it’s too far,” said Brian Foster.

General Manager Jim Jones added, “You can have something that goes 7 miles from where you’re unloading it and it’s close to 200 by the time you get there.”

Semi-trailer trucks are parked outside the headquarters of Jeff Foster Trucking in Superior on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jones noted that the Great Lakes Corridor is only being used at 18% capacity; The rail corridor around the Great Lakes is at 130%, and the ports of Los Angeles and New York are at 110% utilization. Jeff Foster Trucking has teamed up with local and international partners in hopes of putting their vision into motion by next year’s shipping schedule, Jones said.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Harbor Industrial Park property provides a return on its investment with the ability to lease 450,000 square feet of interior and approximately 40 acres of warehouse and warehouse space, in addition to 100,000 square feet currently under development , Jones said. Currently, Jeff Foster Trucking is leasing space at its Duluth location to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and its contractors during the current construction of the Twin Harbors Interchange.

Working with Wisconsin and Minnesota to secure grant funding to address the failing infrastructure of the Duluth-Superior harbor wall is also a current focus with an eye to the future.

“Where the ships connect all the sheet metal is failing, so below the water lines it deteriorates to the point where it needs to be replaced if it hasn’t been done in the last 10 years or so. We can wash and lose. We want to the most usable,” said Brian Foster.

Jones added, “We have this great gateway to the world. If we were to ship something from here to Belgium, it takes 30 days, but with water it’s 17 days. We can double our production in water. As an industry, if we can to increase water transport it can help rail transport take some of the pressure off the system to make it work better. We’re moving in that direction and it’s exciting to be a part of it. We’re not afraid of the big ones.”