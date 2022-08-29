Deadly fighting in Libya’s capital sparks fears of wider conflictExBulletin

DAVID GURA, host:

Intense fighting has broken out in the Libyan capital. Authorities in Tripoli say more than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded in clashes yesterday between militias backed by two rival administrations. The violence threatens to end two years of relative peace in a country that has been wracked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. Jalel Harchaoui is a fellow of the Royal Institute of Services United States and focuses on security and politics in Libya. Thank you so much for joining us.

JALEL HARCHAOUI: Thanks for having me.

GURA: Give us a sense, if you will, of what the last 24 hours have been like in Tripoli.

HARCHAOUI: There’s been basically a series of advances, not particularly violent, but scary for the government that’s inside the capital. And all those militias that were moving were basically aligned with the other prime minister who has been out of the capital for the last five months. Basically, the measures taken by the existing government, the incumbent prime minister, were very harsh and very violent and managed to defeat the opponent.

GURA: Where do things stand now? Is the fighting still going on?

HARCHAOUI: No, it has been very quiet because of the very certain defeat I was referring to. I don’t expect the violence to resume simply because the entire battle basically unfolded in one day.

GURA: Give us a sense here of the context behind these clashes, more of why these militias are fighting each other and are fighting each other now.

HARCHAOUI: Well, a prime minister has been able to show a lot of skill in his ability to hold power. He was due to leave in December. The elections that were scheduled by the UN did not take place. And he has been able to effectively build a very resilient system in terms of staying in power. Other factions in the country disagree, including his rival prime minister, who has been working with militias, many of them local to Tripoli, the Libyan capital, to try to topple the other. It just didn’t work. The other was very organized and very coordinated and came out on top.

GURA: You mentioned that it’s quiet now. How worried are you that there could be fighting in the future, and that could possibly complicate efforts to hold the elections that have been postponed?

HARCHAOUI: Yes, I’m concerned about this conclusion that seems to emerge – is that a prime minister seems to be very, very skilled in his ability to hold power on a de facto basis. He is not elected. So this could go on for years. And his enemies could also arrange some other way to bring him down. This is something I do not rule out for the next few weeks or months.

GURA: I saw a statement from the US ambassador to Libya calling for an immediate ceasefire and UN-brokered talks between these two conflicting parties. How is the state of diplomacy? What is the status of ongoing talks between these two parties, if any?

HARCHAOUI: Well, those phrases you refer to used by the ambassador have become empty clichés. They have been repeated for months and months, you know, if not years. The same phrases were used last year as well. People thought that elections would be organized. Nothing happened and the people in power are still in power. So I think that American diplomacy and other Western diplomacy needs to be refreshed, it needs to be renewed and a new technique needs to be used, because the Libyans have learned to ignore everything you said. I want to say that this discourse by internationals is absolutely ignored by Libyans and foreign countries as well.

GURA: Jalel Harchaoui is a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute and focuses on security and politics in Libya. Thank you very much for your time.

HARCHAUI: Have a nice day.

