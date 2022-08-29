Fosun International is ranked in the Forbes 2022 China ESG 50

HONG KONG, August 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes China recently released its “2022 China ESG 50” list. Fosun International is included in the list for its outstanding ESG performance and its active contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Forbes China noted that ESG is still in its infancy in Chinaand the 50 selected companies are all pioneers in the field of ESG.

This year is the first year since Forbes China has released the “China ESG 50” list, which seeks to highlight the best practices of domestic enterprises in the field of ESG. Forbes China noted that with the promotion of the United Nations, including the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the three main ESG indicators: environmental, social and corporate governance have become important benchmarks for enterprises to promote sustainability. development. Adhering to the United Nations ESG framework and principles, the “China ESG 50” list includes 50 Chinese enterprises that took the top spot in ESG from the Forbes Global 2000 list (ranked by four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value of global listed companies in the current year) in 2022.

According to Forbes ChinaThe purpose of ESG is to no longer limit corporate evaluation to objective data such as financial data and performance, but to take into account subjective factors such as environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance, in order to define and evaluate sustainable development and responsibility social enterprise. Forbes China considers Fosun International as one of the pioneers in the field of ESG. As a globalized enterprise, while actively creating business value, Fosun has fulfilled its corporate social responsibility through social welfare projects such as supporting the fight against the pandemic, assisting in the fight against malaria in AfricaRural Doctors Program, promotion of education, promotion of culture and support of entrepreneurship.

Fosun’s anti-pandemic and anti-malaria efforts demonstrate its corporate social responsibility

Since the outbreak of COVD-19 in early 2020, Fosun has immediately launched the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support to China and abroad to fight against the pandemic. In addition to the urgent deployment of protective materials to help countries and regions affected by the pandemic, Fosun also partnered with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, to jointly develop the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (COMIRNATY, also known as BNT162b2), by provided strong support for defeating the pandemic. In addition, Fosun has participated in the joint construction of a “malaria-free world” for more than 15 years. As the first well-known Chinese pharmaceutical brand in AfricaArtesun (artesunate for injection), in-house developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, has been used to treat over 48 million severe malaria patients worldwide by the end of 2021.

Contribute to peak carbon and carbon neutrality, act as a responsible global citizen

Signs of 2021 Fosun’s first year of carbon neutrality. Centered around the national “carbon neutrality” strategy, the Group has set a carbon reduction target “to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2028 and carbon neutrality by 2050” and formulated effective mitigation strategies and climate change adaptation to meet the 1.5C temperature control target set in The Paris Agreement. To further advance Fosun’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality objectives, Fosun has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote the implementation and implementation of carbon neutral management in it the whole Group.

Fosun has established a sound and top-down risk management systemLong termESG mechanism to guide the sustainable development of the company

Forbes China said that in ESG investment, in addition to climate and environmental issues such as carbon neutrality, corporate sustainability and corporate social responsibility cannot be ignored. Large enterprises, which have sound internal and external management systems, focus on social responsibility and especially disclose ESG information in a timely manner, often attract more attention from investment institutions. In addition to Fosun International’s active efforts and contributions to environmental and social responsibility, it also strives to establish a good ESG management system to continuously improve the company’s sustainable operation. Forbes China specifically mentioned that in terms of corporate governance, Fosun International has established risk management and internal monitoring systems aimed at risk management and control. He has also formulated an enterprise risk management plan, implementing proactive ex-ante, in-process and ex-post risk management, and building a systematic risk management system that empowers and adds value to himself, providing an important guarantee of strategic achievement and business objectives.

To ensure the smooth and continuous progress of ESG work, Fosun has established a top-down and long-term ESG improvement mechanism. Fosun includes ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the performance evaluation of Executive Directors and the evaluation of remuneration. To further improve the ESG management system, Fosun has established an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors (“Board”), at the management and decision level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee- under management, at the implementation level, Fosun has also established an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to fully implement ESG strategies and related actions.

Fosun, which will be 30 years old this year, will continue to maintain its original aspirations to develop its business for the better and “Contribute to society”, actively carry more social responsibility, implement ESG strategies, will continuously create value and deliver to society. , helping to promote high-quality development and shared prosperity. With the global trend of promoting carbon neutrality, reducing carbon emissions and sustainable land development, Fosun will continue to actively cooperate with its member companies to promote the implementation of ESG strategies, especially in the peak areas of carbon emissions, carbon neutrality, energy conservation and consumption reduction, as well as the active promotion of the Group’s sustainable development.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is an innovation-driven global consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to families worldwide in the Health, Happiness, Wealth and Smart Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International’s total revenue was RMB 161.3 billion and total assets amounted to 806.4 billion RMB. Fosun International is ranked number 589 on the Forbes 2022 Global 2000 List, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA.

