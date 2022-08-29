International
Floods in Pakistan prompt Foreign Minister to seek IMF and international assistance
Pakistani families are overwhelmed by floods in the southern part of the country on Sunday. The death toll from the floods there has exceeded 1,000.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Pakistan needs financial aid to deal with “overwhelming” floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would consider the economic fallout.
Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000.
“I have not seen destruction on this scale, it is very difficult for me to describe it in words … it is overwhelming,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in an interview with Reuters, adding that many cultures provided most of the damage. great means of livelihood of the population were gone.
“Obviously this will affect the general economic situation”, he said.
The South Asian nation was already in an economic crisis, facing high inflation, a devalued currency and a current account deficit.
The IMF’s board will decide this week whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan’s bailout program, which it entered into in 2019.
Bhutto-Zardari said the board was expected to approve the release as an agreement between Pakistani officials and IMF staff had already been reached, and he hoped that in the coming months the IMF would recognize the impact of the floods.
“Going forward, I would expect not only the IMF, but the international community and international agencies to really understand the level of devastation,” he said.
Climate change
Bhutto-Zardari, the son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, said the economic impact was still being assessed, but that some estimates had put it at $4 billion. Given the impact on infrastructure and people’s livelihoods, he said he expected the total figure to be much higher.
The Central Bank of Pakistan had already flagged the record monsoon rains as a threat to economic output given their impact on agriculture.
Pakistan will this week launch an appeal asking United Nations member states to contribute to the relief effort, Bhutto-Zardari said, and the country must look at how it will deal with the long-term impacts of climate change.
“In the next phase, when we look towards rehabilitation and reconstruction, we will have talks not only with the IMF, but with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank,” said Bhutto-Zardari.
Bhutto-Zardari said that after the aid efforts, the country will need to look at how to develop infrastructure that is more resilient to floods and droughts and address the major changes facing the agriculture sector.
“Despite the fact that Pakistan contributes negligible amounts to the overall carbon footprint… we are devastated by climate disasters like these from time to time and we must adapt within our limited resources however we can to lived in this new environment,” he said.
