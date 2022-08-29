Floods in Pakistan prompt Foreign Minister to seek IMF and international assistance

Pakistani families are overwhelmed by floods in the southern part of the country on Sunday. The death toll from the floods there has exceeded 1,000.

Pakistan needs financial aid to deal with “overwhelming” floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would consider the economic fallout.

Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000.

“I have not seen destruction on this scale, it is very difficult for me to describe it in words … it is overwhelming,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in an interview with Reuters, adding that many cultures provided most of the damage. great means of livelihood of the population were gone.

“Obviously this will affect the general economic situation”, he said.

The South Asian nation was already in an economic crisis, facing high inflation, a devalued currency and a current account deficit.

The IMF’s board will decide this week whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan’s bailout program, which it entered into in 2019.

Bhutto-Zardari said the board was expected to approve the release as an agreement between Pakistani officials and IMF staff had already been reached, and he hoped that in the coming months the IMF would recognize the impact of the floods.

“Going forward, I would expect not only the IMF, but the international community and international agencies to really understand the level of devastation,” he said.