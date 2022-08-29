East Cobb International News + Passports at Cobb County Libraries





The Cobb Library System has another great new service for you: streaming movies and TV shows using Kanopy on any of your devices. You can access Kanopy's extensive collection of hit movies, feature films and documentaries, as well as TV series and children's content. You don't need to buy any special equipment or a streaming service. You can get them all for free with your library card. (Cobb County Government via Facebook)

Foodies, mark your calendars! Cobb Parks presents Girls' Night Out Cookie Decorating Class! For just $50 for adults ($30 for those 15 and under), you can make and decorate fall-themed cookies and take home a box. The event will be held on September 16th from 6-8pm For more information, you can go to the Cobb Parks website. (Cobb County Recreation Centers via Facebook).

The Cobb County Police Department hired six new individuals to join the Term 61 class beginning in October. Each of them completed several steps in the hiring process, starting with the PT test, background investigation, and ending with a panel interview. If you are interested in joining the department, please visit the Cobb County PD online at joincobbpolice.com. (Cobb County PD via Facebook)

