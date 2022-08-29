International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) International aid was pouring into Pakistan Monday as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate thousands of people trapped by widespread monsoon flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to help the impoverished nation, landing in Islamabad on Sunday carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks carrying tents, food and water arranged by Pakistan were also being sent to different parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.

They were among the nations that pledged to help Pakistan deal with the crisis after officials appealed for international help. The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif said on Monday that the rains are the heaviest Pakistan has seen in three decades.

I saw flood waters everywhere, wherever I went in the last few days and even today, Sharif said in Charsadda, one of the destroyed towns.

So far, unusually heavy monsoon rains that have caused flash flooding across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Pakistani authorities say this year’s devastation is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s military chief, said on Sunday that his country could take years to recover. He appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to donate generously to the flood victims.

Floods and rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic crises. Pakistan says it narrowly avoided a default recently, and later on Monday the IMF’s executive board was expected to approve a long-awaited $1.7 billion bailout for the Islamic nation.

Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the aid agreement in 2019. But the release of a $1.7 billion tranche has been suspended since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistani compliance with the terms of the agreements under former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. .

Khan was also expected to launch a fundraising campaign on Monday evening for flood victims.

Last week, the United Nations said in a statement that it has allocated $3 million to UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods, and the money will be used for health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan experienced heavier rains this year largely due to climate change, which also caused forest fires this year.

However, critics say the Pakistani government has no interest in building new dams and water reservoirs.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four provinces of the country. The floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and many roads have been washed away, making the rescue operation difficult. Authorities say they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate people from the stranded people and deliver much-needed aid to them.

However, many survivors complain that they were still waiting for help or received very little help from the government after being displaced by the floods. Some people say they got tents but no food. Pakistani charities were also active in flood-hit areas and the government says everyone should contribute to help flood victims.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Sharif has said that the government will provide shelter to all those who lost their homes.