Foreign leaders express condolences for South Korea’s deadly crackdown





SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Foreign leaders offered condolences for the deadly crowd surge in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, with more than 20 foreign nationals from 15 countries among those killed in the crash at a popular night spot. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after Saturday night’s Halloween debacle killed an estimated 153 people. South Korea’s foreign ministry estimated 26 foreign nationals killed from 15 countries. A ministry official told Reuters the dead included people from China, Iran and Russia. Two Japanese nationals, a woman in her twenties and another woman between the ages of 10 and 19, were also confirmed to have died in the crash, an official at Japan’s foreign ministry said. “I am deeply shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with bright futures, as a result of the very tragic accident,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement. At least four Chinese nationals were among those killed, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese embassy in Seoul. “On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to their families and the injured,” President Xi Jinping said in a letter, according to Xinhua. Xi said several Chinese citizens were also injured and hoped South Korea “will make every effort to cure and deal with the consequences.” Four Russian citizens died, the RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian embassy in South Korea. “Please convey sincere words and condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to Yoon. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences, writing: “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who were injured.” . British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very troubling time.” A Norwegian national was confirmed to have died in the crash, a spokesman for Norway’s foreign ministry said, declining to give any details. “I am devastated by the news of the terrible incident related to the Halloween celebrations in Seoul,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement. “My deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “My thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy and I wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.” Pope Francis, addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, said “we also pray… for those, especially the young, who died overnight in Seoul due to the tragic consequences of a sudden riot”. “Italy is with the Korean people at this moment of great sadness and deep sorrow,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Twitter. Reporting by Josh Smith and Reuters offices Editing by William Mallard, Frances Kerry and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

