World leaders mourn deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea.

The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween celebrations when a large crowd climbed a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in South Korea’s deadliest accident in years.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish a speedy recovery to all who were injured, President Biden said in a tweet. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.

Similarly, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the news from Seoul as appalling on Twitter.

All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very troubling time, Sunak wrote.

Itaewons international character was shaped by its proximity to a nearby American military garrison. The area is still home to restaurants, bars and other businesses that cater to the American community in Seoul.

US Forces Korea, which commands the substantial US military presence in the country, expressed its condolences in a Facebook post.

The Itaewon community has opened its arms to us for many years and is part of the reason our Alliance is so strong, the command said, writing in English and Korean. During this time of grief, we will be there for you, just as you have been there for us.

Pope Francis invited the crowd to St. Peter’s Square to pray for the victims.

We pray to the Risen Lord also for those especially young people who died last night in Seoul, due to the tragic consequences of a sudden collision, Francis said after his Angelus Sunday prayer.

Leaders from countries such as Japan, France, China and Singapore reacted with shock and sadness at the tragedy in Seoul.

I am extremely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, which took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a tweet.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted in French and Korean, offered support to the people of Seoul and South Korea.

France is with you, he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, sending his deepest condolences to the people of South Korea and wishing a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted: Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy that happened in Seoul and with their families. Italy stands by the Korean people in this time of deep pain and sadness.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent his condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, expressing shock at the accident in Seoul, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Hong Kong leader John Lee, in a statement on Facebook, hoped for a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash.

I am deeply saddened by the death of the victims, express my deepest condolences to their families and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured, Lee said.

Prince William and his wife Kate also sent a message of condolence. The heir to the British throne said on social media: Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul last night.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was heartbroken by the tragic news from Seoul.

They were looking for a night of fun Halloween festivities, but instead found real horror and death, Baerbock said. My thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families and those who still fear for their loved ones.

This is a sad day for South Korea. Germany stands by them, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a tweet.

Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob described the loss of life as tragic and said it was hard to imagine the trauma and grief experienced by the families, loved ones and friends of those affected.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time and I wish a speedy and full recovery to all those who have been injured, she said.

Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.