Western leaders criticize Russia’s decision to leave wheat dealExBulletin



change the subtitles Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Odesa, Ukraine The European Union called on Russia on Sunday to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a United Nations-brokered grain deal that has helped ease the global food crisis.

Western leaders are condemning Moscow’s actions, which are sparking a new wave of fears about global hunger and rampant inflation.

“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea agreement puts at risk the main export route of much-needed grain and fertilizer to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” said Josep Borrell, the chief of the foreign policy of the European Union. in a message on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was deliberately blocking food for the hungry.

In an overnight speech, he called Moscow’s decision “predictable.” He said Russia was already maintaining 176 ships carrying more than 2 million tons of food.

“This is an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to turn the threat of large-scale famine in Africa and Asia,” Zelenskyy said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced he would delay his departure for an Arab League summit in Algiers in a bid to help save the deal. Guterres was “deeply concerned,” a U.N. spokesman said in a statement, and “continues to engage in intensive contacts aimed at ending Russia’s suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

The grain deal was a lifeline for the neediest nations

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest producers of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war has wreaked havoc on Europe’s so-called breadbasket.

The grain corridor allowed some relief.

Since the signing of the agreement in July, more than 9 million tons of grain have been exported abroad.

Elena Neroba, a Kiev-based analyst with grain trading firm Maxigrain, said more than 54% of the grain went to countries most in need. She fears that the existing unrest over rising food prices will only worsen and could turn violent.

“People don’t have the money to pay the extra price for every slice of bread,” she said. “They are not as rich countries as in Europe or the USA”

There had already been concern over whether Russia would agree to continue the current agreement, which expires on November 19.

Several countries were pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the deal, including Turkey, which helped broker the deal.

But Moscow repeatedly raised concerns about its implementation.

“Our president raised this issue with President Putin when he met him in Astana,” said Ibrahim Kalin, a top adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We got more or less a favorable response. But the Russians say they also want to send ammonia and their fertilizers.”

To get away with their disastrous handling of the illegal occupation of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is using false pretenses on an epic scale This invented story says more about the arguments going on within the Russian government than it does about the West — Ministry of Defense (@DefenceHQ) October 29, 2022

Biden says Russia is weaponizing food

In the United States, President Biden took a moment from the Delaware vote to accuse Moscow of weaponizing food.

“There’s no reason for them to do that,” Biden said. “But they’re always looking for an excuse to be able to say that the reason they’re doing something outrageous is because the West forced them to do it.”

Caitlin Welsh, a former senior adviser in the Obama White House, said Putin knows what he’s doing. Given how many countries depend on Russia for exports and fertilizer, they are wary of antagonizing Moscow when it comes to war, according to Wales.

“What we’re seeing now is that Russia is threatening food security for people around the world. It’s using it as an instrument,” said Welsh, who now directs the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “I have never seen food security for millions held hostage by a global superpower and used as a tool.”

NPR’s Charles Maynes contributed to this report.