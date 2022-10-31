World reacts as Lula wins presidential election in Brazil | Election News





World leaders praise the conduct of the election after defeated rival Jair Bolsonaro made baseless claims of election fraud.

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has won Brazil’s election by a whisker, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a close second-round vote. Brazil’s electoral authority said Lula, a former union leader who previously served as president between 2003 and 2010, secured 50.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election compared to 49.2 percent for Bolsonaro. The 77-year-old tweeted a picture of his hand touching the Brazilian flag with the word democracy written above it in celebration of his victory, marking a stunning comeback for a politician who was jailed on corruption charges that were dropped by Supreme Court last year. . Lula’s inauguration will take place on January 1. Democracy. pic.twitter.com/zvnBbnQ3HG Lula 13 (@LulaOfficial) October 30, 2022 Politicians from all over the world have started sending congratulatory messages on social networks and through official statements. Here are some of them. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez Congratulations @LulaOfficial! Your victory opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope that begins today. Here you have a partner to work with to create a better life for all our peoples. The President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font Lula. Joy! Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Lula won. The people of Brazil are blessed. There will be equality and humanity. US President Joe Biden I send my congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election as the next president of Brazil after free, fair and credible elections. We look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years to come. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau The people of Brazil have spoken. I look forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and advance shared priorities like environmental protection. Congratulations Lula! French President Emmanuel Macron Congratulations @LulaOficial, for your choice which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together we will join forces to address the many common challenges [we face] and renewing the bond of friendship between our two countries. The Head of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell Fontelles Brazilian citizens went to the polls to elect their new president in a peaceful and well-organized election. Parabens @LulaOficial of your choice! I look forward to working together and advancing EU-Brazil relations with your government and the new Congressional and State authorities. Congratulations for @LulaOfficial to win Brazil’s historic election. This is a victory for social justice, indigenous rights and the future of humanity. The global struggle for equality, democracy and peace continues. Lula’s triumph proves that together we can win. Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 30, 2022

