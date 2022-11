Russia announces end of mobilization campaign in Ukraine; US sends more weapons

Views:

1,123 Posted: Sunday, October 30, 2022. 12:27 pm CST. By Aaron Humes: Reuters reports that Russia has announced that it has finished calling up members of the reserve army to fight in Ukraine, having drafted about 300,000 in a month, a quarter of which (82,000) are on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said he doubted Moscow had finished calling up the troops. In his late-night televised address, he said Russian forces “are so poorly prepared and equipped, so brutally used by their command, that it allows us to assume that very soon Russia may need a wave of cloud of men to send to war”. The disruptive mobilization movement has seen tens of thousands of men flee the country and sparked the first sustained public protests against the war. Putin thanked the reservists “for their devotion to duty, for their patriotism, for their firm determination to defend our country, to defend Russia, which means their home, their family, our citizens, our people “. Both men acknowledged “problems” in the early days of the call. Shoigu said the initial issues in supplying the newly mobilized troops had since been resolved. Putin said mistakes were perhaps inevitable as Russia had not carried out a mobilization for such a long time, but that lessons had been learned. The mobilization that Putin ordered last month after his forces suffered major setbacks on the battlefield was the first time most Russians faced a direct personal impact from the “special military operation” he launched in February. Meanwhile, the United States is sending another $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total monetary support to $18.5 billion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies and partners were working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs, with the initial two sophisticated anti-aircraft NASAMS ready for delivery to the country next month. Ukraine has continued to gain ground in the south even as Russia fires missiles at civilian infrastructure targets. dvrt with the most visited news site in lz ~ W ffr full utmzbl nd flbl dgtl mrktng kg. Yur ntnt dlvrd ntntl t thund f ur n lz nd brd! ntt ut [email protected] r ll ut 501-601-0315. © 2022, BreakingBelizeNews.com. This article is the copyrighted property of Breaking Belize News. Written permission must be obtained before republishing in online or print media. REPRINTING CONTENT WITHOUT PERMISSION AND/OR PAYMENT IS THEFT AND IS PUNISHED BY LAW.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakingbelizenews.com/2022/10/30/international-news-russia-declares-end-of-ukraine-mobilization-campaign-u-s-sending-more-arms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos