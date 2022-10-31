More than 100 dead and dozens missing in storm-ravaged PhilippinesExBulletin



MANILA, Philippines More than 100 people have died in one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the Philippines this year with dozens more reported missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and buried themselves in a rockslide. Almost two million more were inundated by floods in several provinces, officials said Monday.

At least 53 of the 105 people who died mainly from floods and landslides were from Maguindanao province in a Muslim autonomous region that was inundated by unusually heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm ripped through the South China Sea on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction across much of the archipelago.

A large contingent of rescuers with bulldozers, scanners and sniffer dogs resumed search work in the southern village of Kusiong in hard-hit Maguindanao, where about 80 to 100 people, including entire families, are believed to have been buried by a rockslide. . or was destroyed by flash floods that began overnight Thursday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister for the Bangsamoro autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas under a peace pact.

The government’s main disaster response agency said there were at least 98 deaths from the storm, and seven more casualties were later reported by the three provincial governors. At least 69 people were injured and 63 others remain missing.



About 1.9 million people were affected by the storm, including more than 975,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centers or the homes of relatives. At least 4,100 homes and 16,260 hectares (40,180 acres) of rice and other crops were damaged by the floods at a time when the country was bracing for an impending food crisis due to global supply disruptions, officials said.

Sinarimbo said the official number of missing persons does not include most of those suspected to have gone missing in the huge landslide that hit Kusiongo because entire families may have been buried and no members are left to give names and details to the authorities. .

The disaster in Kusiong, populated mainly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, was particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers have conducted disaster preparedness drills every year for decades to prepare for a tsunami due to a history deadly. But they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foot, Sinarimbo said.

“When people heard the warning bells, they ran and gathered at a church on high ground,” Sinarimbo told The Associated Press on Saturday, citing accounts from Kusiong villagers.

“The problem was that it wasn’t a tsunami that flooded them, but a huge volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.

In August 1976, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Moro Bay that struck around midnight left thousands dead and devastated coastal provinces in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Philippine history.

Lying between Moro Bay and the 446-meter (1,464-foot) Mount Minandar, Kusiong was among the hardest hit by the 1976 disaster. The village never forgot the tragedy. Elderly villagers who survived the tsunami and powerful earthquake pass this nightmarish story on to their children, warning them to be prepared.



“Every year, they do drills to prepare for a tsunami. Someone was assigned to ring the alarm bells and they designated high ground where people should run,” Sinarimbo said. “Villagers were even taught the sound of an approaching large wave, based on memories of tsunami survivors.”

“But there wasn’t as much focus on geohazards on the mountainside,” he said.

There were more than 100 rescuers from the army, police and volunteers from other provinces on Saturday in Kusiong, but they were unable to dig where survivors said the church lay because the mud pile was still soft. officials said.

A coast guard video released to the media on Monday showed some of its men helping to search for bodies buried in Kusiong by plunging long wooden sticks into the muddy, light brown silt.

Stormy weather across much of the country disrupted transportation as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend for visits to the graves of relatives and family reunions on All Saints Day in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

Nearly 200 domestic and international flights were canceled, Manila’s international airport was briefly closed amid stormy weather, and travel to storm-battered seas was banned by the coast guard, stranding thousands of passengers.

Floods inundated many provinces and cities, trapping some people on their roofs. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the extent of the damage aboard a helicopter over Cavite province on Monday and later delivered boxes of food and other supplies to storm victims in Noveleta town, where some residents were trapped on their roofs at the height of flooding over the weekend.

“The strong rise of the water destroyed the flood controls, so there was so much flooding,” he told a news conference.

About 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippine archipelago every year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region along much of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the country one of the most disaster-prone places in the world.