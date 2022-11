Wheat, corn prices rise as Russia pulls out of Black Sea grain deal

London

Wheat and corn prices global commodity markets rose on Monday after Russia they took out of a deal that had allowed some vital Ukrainian grain exports to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. The future of wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 6% on Monday to $8.79 a bushel. Corn futures rose 2.64% to $6.98 a bushel. Malaysian palm oil futures also rose, Reuters reported, on fears over the potential impact on Ukrainian sunflower oil exports. Russia suspended its participation in the wheat deal on Saturday after what it claimed was a drone attack by Ukrainian armed forces on its Black Sea fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. But Ukraine has accused Russia of blackmail and of inventing fictitious terrorist attacks on its facilities in Crimea. The United Nations-brokered deal, which was agreed in July, played a decisive role in lowering the prices of wheat and other commodities globally. Although it was set to expire on November 19, efforts were already being made to extend the deal. On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was crucial to averting a global food crisis. We emphasize the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security around the world and to alleviate the suffering this global cost-of-living crisis is causing billions of people, he said in a statement. The UN estimates that the reduction in prices for basic foods as a result of the agreement has indirectly prevented about 100 million people from falling into extreme poverty. Exports of cereals and other food products under the initiative have exceeded 9 million tons, according to the intergovernmental organization. After hitting record highs in the spring, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s global food price index has fallen for seven consecutive months. Twelve ships left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday despite Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. I tweet. The ships were carrying 354,500 tonnes of grain and other agricultural products bound for Africa, Asia and Europe, the Infrastructure Ministry said on its Facebook page. One of them, loaded with 40,000 tons of grain, is destined for Ethiopia, Kubrakov added. The UN announced earlier on Monday that it had agreed with Ukraine and Turkey to move 16 ships through the Black Sea. Russia had been informed of the plan, he said. Uliana Pavlova, Sugam Pokharel, Dennis Lapin, Jo Shelley and Victoria Butenko contributed to this report.

