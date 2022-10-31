South Korean authorities say they had no guidelines for Halloween crowds as families mourn 154 victims



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

–



South Korean authorities said on Monday they had no guidance on how to handle the huge crowds that gathered for Halloween celebrations in Seoul, as families in the country and around the world mourned the 154 victims of Saturday night’s stampede.

The clash took place in the narrow, neon-lit alleys of the popular Itaewon nightlife district, where witnesses described being unable to move or breathe as thousands of revelers lined a street no more than 4 meters wide. wide. .

Frantic families spent much of Sunday gathering at information centers where authorities compiled details of the dead and injured, and contacting morgues and hospitals in a desperate attempt to find missing relatives.

With all but one of the victims now identified, panic has turned into national grief as the country grapples with one of its worst disasters ever as overseas parents make arrangements for their dead children in a foreign land.

Official memorial altars were erected in central Seoul on Monday, with photos showing crowds visiting to pay their respects. Many were in tears and carrying white flowers; others knelt and bowed deeply before the altar.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, his wife, Kim Keon-hee, and senior officials, including the prime minister and mayor of Seoul, joined the mourners.

Many shops and businesses were closed to observe a week-long national mourning period. Parts of central Seoul were almost deserted, a very unusual sight in usually Active capital that is home to about 10 million people.

People also paid their respects at a makeshift memorial in Itaewon, outside a subway station near the alley where the crash happened. The entrance of the station is decorated with rows of flowers and offerings such as handwritten notes, bottles of Korean soju drink and paper cups filled with drinks.

Among the mourners was a civic group of families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed 304 people, mostly teenagers on a school trip when the ship sank in 2014.

As someone who had suffered the same pain, my heart is broken and I am left speechless, one of the group members told reporters at the memorial, saying that the families were saddened to see such a great tragedy happen again.

Just down the street, the entrance to the alley was cordoned off, with security personnel standing guard while forensic teams wearing white protective suits searched the area, still littered with trash and debris.

Amid the grief, questions have been raised about the government’s handling of the incident and the apparent lack of crowd control before the tragedy.

Several eyewitnesses and survivors said they saw few or no police officers in the area before the situation escalated.

Earlier on Sunday, the interior and security minister said only a normal level of security personnel had been deployed in Itaewon because the crowd there did not appear to be unusually large, while a significant number of police had been sent to another part of Seoul in response. expected protests.

But facing a backlash from Korean politicians and social media authorities appeared to have changed their stance on Monday, saying they had deployed about 137 personnel in Itaewon that night, compared with about 30 to 70 personnel in previous years. previous before the pandemic.

For the Halloween festival this time, because many people were expected to gather in Itaewon, I understand it was prepared by deploying more police force than other years, said Oh Seung-jin, director of the violent crime investigation division. at National. Police Agency.

However, he admitted, there is currently no special preparation manual for such a situation where there is no organizer and a gathering of the crowd is expected. Furthermore, the police were deployed not for crowd control, but for crime prevention and to prevent various illegal activities.

Kim Seong-ho, director of the disaster management and security division at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Security, echoed those comments, saying they had no guidelines or a manual for such an unprecedented situation.

The victims were mostly young people who had gone to Itaewon on Saturday night, eager for South Korea’s first Halloween celebrations in years without Covid restrictions. Of the 154 dead, at least 99 were either teenagers or in their 20s, authorities said Sunday.

At least 26 were from countries including the United States, China, Iran, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Australia, Norway, France, Russia, Austria, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Information about the victims began to emerge Monday as families were notified by officials and began making arrangements.

Six students who attended schools in Seoul, a middle school student and five high school students were among the dead, as well as three teachers, the Korean Ministry of Education said.

Three South Korean military personnel were also among those killed, a Korean Defense Ministry official said.

Two American college students were identified as Steven Blesi from Georgia and Anne Gieske from Kentucky both in their first year.

Blesi’s father, Steve Blesi, said his son has always been an adventurer. He was an Eagle Scout, liked basketball and wanted to learn many languages, he said.

Maybe half an hour before this tragic event happened, I sent him a message on WhatsApp I know you are out and about. Stay safe. I love you. And I never got an answer, Steve said. He had a very bright future that is now gone.

Dan Gieske, Anne’s father, said in a statement Sunday evening that the family was completely devastated and heartbroken, calling Anne a bright light loved by all.

Anne had been a nursing student studying abroad in Seoul this semester, the University of Kentucky president said.

The father of Mei Tomikawa, a 26-year-old Japanese exchange student who was killed in the crash, told Japanese public broadcaster NHK that he was prepared for the worst when he couldn’t reach her.

She was studying Korean before starting school in Seoul, he said, speaking before traveling from Japan to South Korea on Monday.

I tried to call her to warn her to be careful, but she never answered her phone, he said, according to NHK. She was a wonderful girl, I want to see my daughter as soon as possible.

The family of an Australian victim, Grace Rached, also released a statement on Monday describing her as a talented film producer who was passionate about making a difference.

We miss our wonderful angel Grace who lit up a room with her infectious smile. Grace always made others feel important and her kindness impressed everyone she met. Grace always cared for others and she was loved by all, the family wrote.

Authorities are now working with embassies and foreign families overseas, providing support for funeral arrangements. As the week wears on, more names and faces of those who died are likely to emerge as the nation searches for answers to how such a disaster could have unfolded in an area known to be crowded on Halloween, with weeks of celebrations. in planning. .