NATO successfully completes Neptune Strike Vigilance Activity > United States Navy > News-Stories

Neptun Strike demonstrated the combined capacity of the Alliance by underscoring the commitments of allied and partner countries to deterrence and protect the sovereign territory of the Alliance. This activity, and NATO’s broader strategy, prevents adversaries and terrorist groups from spreading destabilization, expanding disorder, or amassing decisive military advantages that would affect the security of allies.

“Neptune Strike sits at the leading edge of NATO’s surveillance activities, providing credible deterrence and demonstrating the inherent flexibility of the carrier strike group, while building high-level interoperability between our NATO Allies and partners over a strong foundation of trust,” said Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander of SIXTHFLT and STRIKFORNATO. “The energy across NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Force team was palpable as we pushed the boundaries of Allied integration on land, air and sea.”

Throughout the two-week vigilance activity, NATO members from several allied countries planned, briefed and executed a number of specific developments, including air-ground integration with allies including Hungary, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland and Slovakia, naval and interdiction activities, and air-to-air refueling and air-to-air test events throughout allied airspace.

As Allied and partner aircraft flew together in the skies, ships of the George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) sailed alongside several Allied ships in the Adriatic and Ionian seas. These included Albanian and Croatian vessels, as well as members of the Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2 and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group (SNMCMG) 2, and the Coastal Response Group of United Kingdom (LRG).

“I could not be more proud of the teamwork, expertise and professionalism displayed by everyone to make Neptune Strike 22.2 a tremendous success,” said Ishee. “The evolution of Project Neptune is both a testament to the innovation of the NATO Alliance and a tangible demonstration that we are indeed stronger together.”

The variety and complexity of the evolutions carried out during the Neptune strike, across multiple domains and unique scenarios, continued to validate the interoperability of a CSG within NATO’s command and control architectures to deal with a rapidly evolving security environment . The activity is testament to the combat advantage that characterizes Allied interoperability and, ultimately, the strength of the most successful Alliance in history.

“Neptune Strike has once again provided a perfect opportunity to fully integrate the combat power of a US aircraft carrier into the Enhanced Vigilance Activity in direct support of NATO’s commitment to deter conflict and protect allies. It has provided the opportunity to combine capabilities from a large number of nations in all areas of warfare – on land, at sea and in the air – as a clear demonstration of Allied unity of purpose and cohesion,” said Navy Rear Adm. Royal James Morley. , Deputy Commander, STRIKFORNATO. “It has further reiterated STRIKFORNATO’s role as a key integrator for US naval combat power. The George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group is now even better prepared to execute complex missions in cooperation with the wider efforts of the allies to protect the Euro-Atlantic area.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) on October 25 served as a highlight of the event. While aboard the ship, Stoltenberg reflected on the carrier’s presence as a demonstration of US capability and commitment to the Alliance, a general escalation of tension between European powers, and how the end of the Neptune Strike – and its inclusion of more more than 70 aircraft, 20 ships and 5,000 personnel from 26 NATO allies and partners – demonstrating NATO’s capability on the world stage.

“[Neptune Strike 2022] it is a perfect example of the transatlantic bond – Europe and North America working together in NATO,” said Stoltenberg. “[NATO’s] the force helps to prevent any miscalculation by sending a clear message: NATO will protect and defend every inch of allied territory.”

Countries participating in Neptune Strike included Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA

Vigilance activities are day-to-day activities, occurring in all areas and throughout SACEUR’s area of ​​responsibility, to ensure the appropriate strategic awareness and force readiness required to sustain peace.

For more than 80 years, US Naval Forces Europe-US Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, using a foundation of shared values ​​to maintain security and stability .

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates US naval forces in the US European Command (USEUCOM) and US Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. The US Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs naval forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

STRIKFORNATO, headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal, is the Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s (SACEUR) rapidly deployable and flexible naval power projection headquarters capable of planning and executing joint spectrum maritime operations full.