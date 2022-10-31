Ohio’s UNESCO World Heritage bid is one step closer | tidings

Only 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located in the United States, and think the Grand Canyon, the Statue of Liberty, and Mammoth Cave, but none are in Ohio. That could change next summer.

of US offer having Ohio’s Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks registered as UNESCO World Heritage sites are progressing. The offer is in official form review process. A reviewer from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) visited Ohio recently to tour the eight earthwork sites that make up the nomination.

“When the appraiser comes in, they’re bringing in questions from people who have only appraised the nomination on paper,” explains Jennifer Aultman, director of historic sites and museums at the Ohio History Connection. “A lot of what you’re doing is literally walking around the site, answering questions about integrity and management and how you deal with things like trees and earthworks, because trees that grow in earthworks or fall into Earthworks can damage.

She says the bid committee is now responding to written questions as they come in from the international review team. This is expected to continue for several months.

“A lot of the questions are about things … like the integrity of the sites,” she says, noting that some of the sites have been disturbed for decades. Other questions have been why some boundary lines are drawn in a particular way, too many specifics and details to verify the offer.

“Those are the kinds of questions that might not seem really glamorous, but are so important for them to understand how sites are protected and managed. That’s really what they’re getting at.”

Each response, she says, increases the book of offers that were officially submitted in March. Those behind the bid are optimistic that it is complete.

“I have no reason to anticipate any major changes required in our appointment, but we haven’t specifically gotten that feedback yet because, at this point, they’re still gathering information. They’re not making decisions yet. . They’re still learning.”

The evaluation period is expected to last until early 2023. Once completed, the ICOMOS team will make its recommendation to the World Heritage Committee. In early to mid-spring, the hope is that ICOMOS will recommend Ohio’s Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks for inclusion on the World Heritage List. Other options are for the offer to be referred or deferred for further review, or not recommended for underwriting altogether.

World Heritage status is a very detailed and lengthy process with a potentially huge payoff. World Heritage Sites attract international attention and international tourism dollars. It is a decision that is not taken lightly. The criteria for UNESCO World Heritage cultural sites “include clear manifestations of ‘outstanding universal value’ and ‘creative human genius.'”

“Some of us have been involved in this for 20 years, but … being in this review period now, I actually really appreciate the World Heritage sites even more knowing that everyone has gone through this scrutiny and that global experts have really thought about whether countries have integrity and whether they are well managed and preserved for future generations,” says Aultman.

About Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks

Eight ancient earthwork sites dating to the Hopewell era include the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks in the U.S. first offering based in Ohio for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

The locations are:

Present-day Ohio was once home to various indigenous nations. Most of their descendants were forcibly removed, and there are now no recognized federal tribes located in Ohio.

The term Hopewell applies to the indigenous cultures that existed throughout the Midwest between 200 BCE and 500 CE, with Ohio at its epicenter. The state is home to the “largest concentration of monumental prehistoric landscape architecture,” according to World Heritage Ohio.

“These pages help us think about a way of being human that is very different from modern life for most of us,” Aultman thinks. “Where communities came together, people who lived in small family communities, and they came together to build these great, great earthworks and then went back to their lives. What are the things that we do that are like, where we get together and we do something important and then we go back to everyday?

World Heritage Sites, she says, are important to all people.

“That’s what World Heritage says to me: it’s these places that we should all care about because they tell us something about a specific culture, but they also tell us what it means to be human and all the different ways that people do. since today and in the past”.

What about Serpent Mound?

Although the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks are nearing the end of the World Heritage process, they are not the only sites Ohio is working with the United States to nominate. There are two other proposals for the US Tentative list: Mound of the Serpent AND Aviation Seats of Dayton.

Serpent Mound is arguably Ohio’s best-known and best-known earthen mound, so why isn’t it part of this World Heritage nomination? After all, it is “the largest surviving documented example of an ancient effigy mound in the world,” World Heritage Ohio points out.

The answer is actually quite simple: the impressive serpentine structure is believed to have been built several hundred years after the Hopewell era. Therefore, it would be historically inappropriate to include it in this grouping. It is being considered for its own nomination.