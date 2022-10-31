Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were hit by a barrage of Russian missile attacks



Kiev, Ukraine

CNN

–



Russia launched a barrage of missile attacks IN Ukrainian cities on Monday as he raised it attacks on infrastructure facilities all over the place.

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kiev early Monday and 80% of residents were left without water with many power losses, also following power cuts caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

One of the strikes hit an energy facility supplying 350,000 apartments in the capital, Klitschko said, adding that emergency services were trying to restore power and stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

Attacks on critical infrastructure were also reported in the central Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, eastern Kharkiv region and southern Zaphorizhzhia region.

The wave of attacks comes after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean city of Sevastopol over the weekend. Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and has controlled the territory ever since.

Klitschko called on residents of the capital to collect water from shops and pumping stations after an attack on a nearby power facility.

Currently, due to the damage to the energy facility near Kiev, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply, he said on Telegram. Just in case, we ask you to reserve water from the nearest pumps and points of sale. Specialists are doing everything possible to return water to the homes of Kyiv residents.

He later said supplies would return to the capital’s east coast and part of the west coast within hours. He added that power in the Desnianskyi district had been partially restored.

Water supplies in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv were also affected after an infrastructure facility was hit, while most metro train services were halted, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

The strike hit a critical infrastructure facility, resulting in the deactivation of the metro and electric ground transportation, he said. At the moment we managed to launch the Kholodnohirsko-Zavodska (metro) line and replaced trolleybuses and trams with buses.

Terekhov said that engineers were doing everything possible to resume water supply to the homes of Kharkiv residents as soon as possible.

Two rockets hit Kharkiv on Monday morning, the mayor said earlier on Telegram.

And in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit an industrial enterprise, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.

During the morning missile attack, two missiles were shot down (thanks to the Air Defense Forces), and a cruise missile hit an industrial plant, he said. No casualties are reported.

Monday’s attacks hit 10 regions and damaged 18 facilities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Their target was not military facilities, but critical civilian infrastructure, Shmyhal said. Missiles and drones hit 10 regions, damaging 18 facilities, most of them energy-related.

He said hundreds of settlements in seven regions had lost power and engineers were working at full capacity to repair the damage.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had fired more than 50 cruise missiles into Ukraine on Monday and said it had intercepted 44 of them.

At 7:00 a.m. on October 31, the Russian invaders launched several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95/Tu-160 aviation strategic missile carrier aircraft in the northern Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk region (Rostov region). 44 cruise missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian military, the Air Force statement said.

At least 10 Russian missiles fell over Kiev early Monday, regional police chief Andrii Nebytov said on Telegram.

Kyiv region police are now uncovering debris from the invaders’ downed rockets in various areas of the region, he said. Air defense forces shot down at least 10 enemy missiles.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv region military administration, said the attacks hit critical infrastructure targets and two people were wounded, one seriously.

Moscow defended the attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram on Monday that it had targeted Ukraine’s military command and energy systems.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued strikes with long-range, high-precision air and naval weapons against Ukraine’s military command and energy systems, he said. All designated objects are hit.

In recent weeks, Russia has launched a barrage of attacks on Ukraine’s energy and heating infrastructure.

Even before Monday’s strikes, the situation was dire. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about four million Ukrainians had power cuts after attacks on energy infrastructure that day.

The attack on the infrastructure is all part of a larger plan by President Vladimir Putin, Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, told CNN last week.

Putin’s game plan is clear: He wants to make this winter the coldest and darkest in Ukraine’s history, she said.

It will continue to hit infrastructure networks in order to knock out Ukraine’s power and heat. His kamikaze drone attacks are intended to break the will of the Ukrainian people and incite panic.

Monday’s attacks come after Russia suspended its participation in a United Nations-brokered grain deal seen as key to tackling global food shortages. Moscow announced it was leaving the deal on Saturday, blaming Ukraine for a drone strike in Crimea. Kiev accused Russia of inventing fictitious terrorist attacks and using the deal as blackmail.