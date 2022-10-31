International
What you need to know in Washington: Ransomware attacks outpace US efforts
In the face of continued attacks against governments and the private sector, the US is hosting the International Ransomware Summit starting Monday.
The roundup comes as the pace and sophistication of ransomware attacks is growing faster than the US’s ability to keep up with efforts to disrupt and recover from them, a senior Biden administration official said Sunday. Pointing to an increase in attacks when Bitcoin became more widely used, the official called the threat borderless.
The summit brings together about three dozen countries to address the damaging growth of one of the most challenging cyber security threats, which can paralyze hospitals and shut down major gas pipelines.
Firms such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Mandiant and Microsoft will also attend the summit, the White House said. Read more.
For legislators’ radars
GOP leader promises China probe if Republicans win House
House Republicans will set up a committee to investigate how Covid-19 spread from China and focus on the military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control of the Nov. 8 congressional elections, the leader of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
- The US is waiting to see how the leadership in China will change will affect economic relations between the countries and continue to protect American interests until Beijing undertakes reforms, said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Read more.
Democrats demand justice probe into disputed Pebble mine in Alaska
House Democrats want the Justice Department to investigate allegations that the former head of a group pushing a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska lied to Congress about the project’s size and scope.
Klobuchar says tech firms should be held accountable for amplifying hate
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said she doesn’t believe it Elon Musk to run Twitter and called for legislation that would strip tech companies of legal immunity when they promote hate speech or election fraud.
- Three days after Musk bought Twitter, the tech billionaire tweeted and deleted a tweet spreading a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the recent attack on the husband of the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosis (D-Calif.) in San Francisco. Davey Alba and Daniel Zuidijk have more.
GOP tells Treasury to preserve files on global tax deals, demands information
Ways and Means Committee Republicans want Treasury to preserve documents and communications related to the OECD-led global tax deal, as they press the department for details on how the measure will affect US revenues.
GOP asks Yellen if IRS funds will be used for bank reporting
Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are seeking clarification on whether any of the $80 billion in new funds given to the IRS will be used to monitor individual bank accounts.
2022 election
Join BGOVs Final Pre-Election Webinar: Bloomberg’s gubernatorial election experts will give their perspective on the 2022 midterms in a Nov. 1 webinar. They’ll offer their take on the issues driving the battle for control of Congress and the key races to watch in the final week’s elections. Register here .
Biden will travel to Florida and New Mexico for campaign events
President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Tuesday to attend a political event for the Democratic National Committee, Sen. candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Then on Thursday, Biden will travel to New Mexico for a DNC rally.
- When Biden sat down for an interview with a panel of six young activists hosted by NowThis News, it was intended as a backdoor for the White House into one of the fastest-growing social media platforms for politics and news that the White House can’t access directly on its own: TikTok Inc. Read more.
- The president cast an early vote in the midterms while Democrats face an uphill battle to retain control of their majority in Congress. I will be all over the country during the final campaign before the Nov. 8 election, Biden said Saturday after voting in Delaware. Read more.
Dominance of one party gets these hopefuls into Congress
Texas Republican Wesley Hunt has such a shot at winning a House seat that he’s focused on helping his party win in districts where the odds aren’t so stacked in the GOP’s favor.
Fetterman slams Oz as fraud Day after Rocky debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman attacked his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz, at a fundraiser Friday, days after a poor debate performance raised concerns about Democrats’ ability to retain control of the Senate.
Inflation, economy are top of mind for US voters in midterm poll
Inflation and the economy are top of mind for American voters heading into the midterm elections, with a majority of registered Republicans prioritizing economic issues, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.
More Politics and Investigations
Biden blames violent rhetoric for attack on Peloza’s husband
Biden blamed political rhetoric, including denying the outcome of the 2020 election, for attacking Pelosi’s husband, saying the conversation breeds violence.
- Pelosi said her husband is continuing to recover after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull and severe injuries to his right arm and hands. Read more.
- The attack on Pelosi’s home underscored the potential for violence from the growing threats and misogyny directed at the California Democrat in recent years. Read more.
Some Trump staffers won’t talk to prosecutors, DA says
Some prosecution witnesses in the Trump Organization’s criminal fraud case will not meet with the district attorney’s office, prosecutors said in court during jury selection.
Trump’s legal counsel appeals orders to turn over January 6 files
Former California law school dean John Eastman wants the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a judge’s order requiring him to turn over his records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. .
From the Supreme Court
Ivy-educated Thomas and Sotomayor split on Affirmative Action
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas overcame humble beginnings and racial discrimination before earning elite educations, but they bring very different views about race-conscious college admissions to the Supreme Court as it weighs challenges to affirmative action.
Veterans, first-time advocate arguing affirmative action’s fate
The six attorneys debating the future of affirmative action in college admissions at the Supreme Court include high court veterans, a first timer and attorneys of color.
About Administration
SCHEDULE OF THE PRESIDENTS
- Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard at the White House for trick-or-treating this evening.
Russia suspends wheat export deal in Ukraine; Biden criticizes the move
Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian wheat exports from Black Sea ports after drone attacks on its naval vessels, a move that threatens to worsen the global food crisis and send prices soaring again. It’s just outrageous, Biden told reporters in Delaware. It will increase hunger.
- Poland chose US-based Westinghouse Electric to build its first nuclear power plant, strengthening relations with Washington following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Read more
The New England utility asks Biden to declare an energy emergency
New England’s largest utility is asking Biden to start preparing emergency measures to prevent a possible shortage of natural gas during the winter.
White House discusses Mississippi River drought problems with CEO
The Biden administration held a virtual meeting with industry leaders on Friday about historic low water levels along the Mississippi River, the White House said in a statement.
Metas Zuckerberg to testify in FTC merger challenge to VR deal
Meta Platforms said it plans to call CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in the Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to its proposed acquisition of a virtual reality startup.
CFTC poised to ban political gambling in US ahead of November vote
The top U.S. derivatives regulator is poised to deny a plan that could allow Americans to bet on politics ahead of next month’s election.
Banks seek guidance on who is responsible for blatant bank fraud
Banks are expressing concerns that the CFPB’s plans for sharing consumer data with fintech startups failed to determine how to distribute liability in the event of fraud.
Pursuing Area of Opportunity Difficult Between Federal, State Overlap
States that support the federal opportunity zone program have poured millions in tax incentives to spur construction of apartment buildings, boutique hotels and commercial real estate projects.
Expanded Medicaid Coverage for New Mothers Embraced by States
More than 30 states are working with the Biden administration to ensure that new mothers have extended health coverage after the public health emergency ends.
To contact the reporter for this story: Brandon Lee in Washington in [email protected]
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giuseppe Macri IN [email protected]; Michaela Ross IN [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://about.bgov.com/news/what-to-know-in-washington-ransomware-attacks-outpace-us-effort/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know in Washington: Ransomware attacks outpace US efforts
- Halloween 2022: 4 Crowd-Favorite Bollywood-Inspired Costumes For Your Spooky Party | Cultural News
- Women’s football draws with California, 0-0
- Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were hit by a barrage of Russian missile attacks
- Imran Khan visits Sadaf Naeem’s family to offer condolences
- Bollywood: Zeenat Hussein, the mother of Aamir Khan, victim of a heart attack – News
- Apple Watch Series 8 Review Familiar design with upgraded features
- 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
- Trump Organization tax evasion trial set for opening arguments
- Boris ‘plans to go to COP27’ as Alok Sharma criticizes Rishi’s decision
- Muhaimin Many Trusts in Jokowi, what are they?
- Weekly Recap: VDW Trailer and Everything That Happened in Bollywood