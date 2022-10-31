What you need to know in Washington: Ransomware attacks outpace US efforts

In the face of continued attacks against governments and the private sector, the US is hosting the International Ransomware Summit starting Monday.

The roundup comes as the pace and sophistication of ransomware attacks is growing faster than the US’s ability to keep up with efforts to disrupt and recover from them, a senior Biden administration official said Sunday. Pointing to an increase in attacks when Bitcoin became more widely used, the official called the threat borderless.

The summit brings together about three dozen countries to address the damaging growth of one of the most challenging cyber security threats, which can paralyze hospitals and shut down major gas pipelines.

Firms such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Mandiant and Microsoft will also attend the summit, the White House said. Read more.

House Republicans will set up a committee to investigate how Covid-19 spread from China and focus on the military and economic threats posed by Beijing if the GOP wins control of the Nov. 8 congressional elections, the leader of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The US is waiting to see how the leadership in China will change will affect economic relations between the countries and continue to protect American interests until Beijing undertakes reforms, said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Read more.

House Democrats want the Justice Department to investigate allegations that the former head of a group pushing a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska lied to Congress about the project’s size and scope.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said she doesn’t believe it Elon Musk to run Twitter and called for legislation that would strip tech companies of legal immunity when they promote hate speech or election fraud.

Three days after Musk bought Twitter, the tech billionaire tweeted and deleted a tweet spreading a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the recent attack on the husband of the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi s (D-Calif.) in San Francisco. Davey Alba and Daniel Zuidijk have more.

Ways and Means Committee Republicans want Treasury to preserve documents and communications related to the OECD-led global tax deal, as they press the department for details on how the measure will affect US revenues.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are seeking clarification on whether any of the $80 billion in new funds given to the IRS will be used to monitor individual bank accounts.

2022 election

President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Tuesday to attend a political event for the Democratic National Committee, Sen. candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Then on Thursday, Biden will travel to New Mexico for a DNC rally.

When Biden sat down for an interview with a panel of six young activists hosted by NowThis News, it was intended as a backdoor for the White House into one of the fastest-growing social media platforms for politics and news that the White House can’t access directly on its own: TikTok Inc. Read more.

The president cast an early vote in the midterms while Democrats face an uphill battle to retain control of their majority in Congress. I will be all over the country during the final campaign before the Nov. 8 election, Biden said Saturday after voting in Delaware. Read more.

Texas Republican Wesley Hunt has such a shot at winning a House seat that he’s focused on helping his party win in districts where the odds aren’t so stacked in the GOP’s favor.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman attacked his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz, at a fundraiser Friday, days after a poor debate performance raised concerns about Democrats’ ability to retain control of the Senate.

Inflation and the economy are top of mind for American voters heading into the midterm elections, with a majority of registered Republicans prioritizing economic issues, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Biden blamed political rhetoric, including denying the outcome of the 2020 election, for attacking Pelosi’s husband, saying the conversation breeds violence.

Pelosi said her husband is continuing to recover after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull and severe injuries to his right arm and hands. Read more.

after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull and severe injuries to his right arm and hands. Read more. The attack on Pelosi’s home underscored the potential for violence from the growing threats and misogyny directed at the California Democrat in recent years. Read more.

Some prosecution witnesses in the Trump Organization’s criminal fraud case will not meet with the district attorney’s office, prosecutors said in court during jury selection.

Former California law school dean John Eastman wants the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a judge’s order requiring him to turn over his records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. .

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas overcame humble beginnings and racial discrimination before earning elite educations, but they bring very different views about race-conscious college admissions to the Supreme Court as it weighs challenges to affirmative action.

The six attorneys debating the future of affirmative action in college admissions at the Supreme Court include high court veterans, a first timer and attorneys of color.

Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard at the White House for trick-or-treating this evening.

Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian wheat exports from Black Sea ports after drone attacks on its naval vessels, a move that threatens to worsen the global food crisis and send prices soaring again. It’s just outrageous, Biden told reporters in Delaware. It will increase hunger.

Poland chose US-based Westinghouse Electric to build its first nuclear power plant, strengthening relations with Washington following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Read more

New England’s largest utility is asking Biden to start preparing emergency measures to prevent a possible shortage of natural gas during the winter.

The Biden administration held a virtual meeting with industry leaders on Friday about historic low water levels along the Mississippi River, the White House said in a statement.

Meta Platforms said it plans to call CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in the Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to its proposed acquisition of a virtual reality startup.

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is poised to deny a plan that could allow Americans to bet on politics ahead of next month’s election.

Banks are expressing concerns that the CFPB’s plans for sharing consumer data with fintech startups failed to determine how to distribute liability in the event of fraud.

States that support the federal opportunity zone program have poured millions in tax incentives to spur construction of apartment buildings, boutique hotels and commercial real estate projects.

More than 30 states are working with the Biden administration to ensure that new mothers have extended health coverage after the public health emergency ends.

