The White House kicks off the Second International Anti-Ransomware Initiative Summit





The fight against illegal financial transactions and digital assets will dominate the discussion at the International Anti-Ransomware Initiative Summit, where 36 countries will strategize how best to combat the growing cyber threats. A senior administration official told reporters Sunday evening that the U.S. will join countries including Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, France, Germany, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and more in talks to how to prevent devastating ransomware attacks from disrupting nations’ critical infrastructure. This comes as many of these countries, including the US, have witnessed an increase in attacks on the digital networks of important institutions, such as hospitals, schools and utility companies. Ransomware is an issue that knows no borders, the senior administration official said. The summit initiative was launched last year as part of President Joe Biden’s plans to protect digital networks across the globe. Several allied countries have specialized in monitoring and preventing ransomware threats, with administration officials highlighting specialized work done across the globe, namely the resilience of Lithuania and India’s digital infrastructure, research into cyber disruptions in Australia, currency initiatives Singapore and the United Kingdom, and Spain’s leadership in fostering public-private partnerships. We hope that CRI partners will take advantage of this opportunity to come together and extend our work to fight ransomware beyond the participating countries, integrating the insights from the summit into our diplomatic approach so that together we can create a set of cyber norms, and rules of the road that are recognized across the globe to counter the criminal threats of ransomware and hold malicious actors accountable, the administration official said. Private sector companies will also attend the summit, fulfilling a key measure that the Biden administration worked to implement in many of its technology policies. Participating companies are leaders in cybersecurity software technology such as Crowdstrike, Cyber ​​Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto Networks, SAP and Siemens, among others. These companies were selected as a strong representative group to include a diverse set of regional and focus areas affected by ransomware threats. During the summit, company experts and leadership will be asked how governments can best partner with private sector entities and how public sector organizations can best prevent cyber attacks. We have invited the private sector to join us for a discussion because as we know they have visibility into the threat actors, the networks being used and the best ways to mitigate those threats, the administration official confirmed. Inextricably linked to fraudulent or illegal financial transactions and ransomware payments is the use of cryptocurrencies. The US and its allies intend to explore the best measures to prevent money laundering involving cryptocurrencies and its supporting software, blockchain. Complicating the use of digital assets in illicit transactions are ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the US and its allies. Agencies such as the Treasury Department and Justice Department have recently imposed sanctions and fines on cryptocurrency platforms, particularly coin mixers like Tornado Cash, that work to obfuscate international digital transactions. Members joining the summit will discuss how to effectively pursue crypto-based money laundering through technologies such as blockchain and digital crypto wallets. What we have seen in the crypto sphere is that many international countries have no capacity in defining blockchain analysis. How can you actually track money laundering across the blockchain, in the use of cryptocurrencies and hosted wallets, etc., the administration official said. Frankly, we will continue to build capacity by teaching it to less capable countries.

