The Emory professor is working with the International Space Station to grow cardiac cells in space





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Georgia. Scientists from Emory University are trying to change these statistics by taking their research into space. There is hope to use the cells to replace damaged cells in the heart for patients, said Dr. Chunhui Xu Emory Emory University School of Medicine. Crew of 4 from Emory University School of Medicine is packing materials that will go to the International Space Station. Astronauts will conduct experiments and keep crews in Georgia updated on progress. In the field, our scientists here in the lab will do a similar, parallel experiment. So then we compare our cells grown in the lab with cells in space, said Dr. Xu. This investigation will probably take place in a month or so on the Space Station. It will then be deployed and eventually returned to Earth in a Space X vehicle, said Patrick ONeill with the International Space Station National Laboratory. The goal is to see if the environment in space allows cardiac cells to grow faster than on Earth, with more maturity. When you treat heart disease, you need a large number of heart cells, you need to grow them to a certain amount of cells, you also need a good property of the cells, and when you transplant them, you don’t you will cause problems, said Dr. Xu. This is the second launch of research teams to the International Space Station. We have already created stem cells from skin biopsies. We grow them to a certain amount and then we grow them into heart muscle cells. We then convert the cells into microtissues, said Dr Xu, We cryopreserve the cells. If all goes to plan, bright and early on November 6th at 5:50am. We will have a 5-minute release window starting to happen, ONEill said. Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

