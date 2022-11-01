News from Asia Pacific – HAE International (HAEi)





By Chief Regional Patient Advocate Fiona Wardman Over the past few months, there has been an opportunity for face-to-face meetings with Member Organizations in the Asia-Pacific region and South Africa. Also, there has been a lot of communication with countries in my region at the start of the Global Leadership Workshop in Frankfurt, Germany. During July, I met with doctors in Singapore to better understand the management of patients with HAE from their perspective. We also discussed plans to hold a meeting with patients later in the year. While in Singapore, I met Takeda’s local and regional teams to discuss plans for access to treatments in countries in my region. I presented my journey from patient to advocate to about 50 people in person and over 100 online at the Takeda office. I also took the opportunity to meet with the CSL Behring representative in Singapore to discuss plans for access to treatments and with Rainbows Across Borders to discuss support for HAE Singapore locally with the Ministry of Health. It was also my pleasure to meet with patient Yong Hao Lim to discuss his HAE journey. I would like to welcome Yong Hao to our HAEi family and as the new National Contact for Singapore. I met with HAE Korea in August to re-establish plans and cooperation with HAEi. We had an all-day meeting with four people from HAE Korea to discuss their plans. We talked about how HAEi can help with tools and resources, increase awareness and education among patients, doctors and the community, gain access to more treatment options and interact with more pharmaceutical companies. While in Seoul, I met with Takeda’s local team to discuss plans regarding treatment reimbursement. I also had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Kang to discuss possible ways to increase awareness of HAE among medical professionals. online, I have met with a local pharmaceutical company in India and HAE India to discuss plans for C1-Inhibitor for patients in India. In September, I traveled to South Africa to meet with the HAE team there. We held productive meetings planning their growth and projects without a doubt that the face-to-face meetings gave us the opportunity for in-depth discussions. The HAE team in South Africa and I also met with Dr. Jonny Peter, Dr. Mike Levin and other doctors with HAE patients. In addition, we met with the local team of Takeda and BioCryst (online) to discuss plans for their cutting-edge therapies. >> Meet the Regional Patient Advocates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://haei.org/news-from-asia-pacific_1022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos