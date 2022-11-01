Carbon dioxide ‘flood’ at Los Angeles International Airport sickens 4, prompts partial evacuation





or release of carbon dioxidelikely caused as a firefighting response, nearly killed a man and led to a partial evacuation of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, authorities said. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to one of the nation’s busiest centers just after 7 a.m. PDT to investigate “the cause of an apparent gas leak at Terminal 8”, according to a statement from LAX. The evacuated passengers were sent to Terminal 7 where United Airlines operates at LAX, officials said. A ground stop temporarily stopped United Airlines flights from landing at its main national hub south of downtown LA The independent contractors working at LAX, three men and one woman, were sickened by their exposure to fumes coming from a utility closet, firefighters said. LAX International Airport. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / GC image file The woman and two of her male co-workers “were treated at the scene for minor complaints,” according to the LAFD. But the fourth victim, a man in his 50s, “was found pulseless and not breathing inside the utility room,” the LAFD statement said. Paramedics performed CPR and “his condition was upgraded from serious to critical upon arrival at the hospital,” firefighters added. of exposure to carbon dioxide it was so strong it was likely a release used in a fire suppression system, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said. In some systems, carbon dioxide is used instead of water because it can quickly extinguish flames by replacing oxygen. one of the three main elements of fireScott explained. This displacement of oxygen is key to putting out a fire, but it can also be deadly to anyone nearby. “They heard a popping sound and it was a complete flooding of that system,” Scott told reporters. “It doesn’t come out as a brief sporadic amount of carbon dioxide, but a full flood. It obviously displaces all the oxygen in and three people came out quickly.” “But an adult male about 50 years old was still inside. The carbon dioxide displaces the oxygen in the individual’s blood vapor and they went into cardiac arrest,” Scott said. “Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes, but we also want to applaud our partners at LAX Airport Police who jumped in and started CPR right away.” The utility room where the carbon dioxide was released is about 200 meters away from the baggage loading area, but no passengers were exposed. It was not immediately known why the fire suppression system was activated. They may have used welding equipment. There could be heat or a spark which is all part of the active and ongoing investigation,” Scott said. “There is no indication that there was any explosion and there was no fire. The use of carbon dioxide as an extinguishing agent is rare outside of specialized situations. “It’s a unique fire suppression system that isn’t used in the average area,” Scott explained. “But it’s more often used in an area where there’s a high level of electrical components that would be damaged by water.”

Austin Mullen CONTRIBUTORS .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/apparent-carbon-dioxide-leak-los-angeles-international-airport-sickens-rcna54839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos