Man Utd and Arsenal deliver good news, bad news and good news for England ahead of World Cup – The Warm-Up
Good and wonderful news
Yes, we meant what we said in that bit above when it comes to England fans wanting the best for Manchester United this next fortnight. It’s for a greater cause.
Man Utd want to sign Rashford before the 2023 Letter Round
The great news is that Marcus Rashford is growing in confidence from the game under Erik ten Hag, and a purple patch heading into the World Cup can only be a great thing for England, with the 24-year-old slowly but surely safety secures his place. on the plane.
Of course, that change may include a disappointing power on the placement side when it comes to shooting, but overall Rashford feels like a name moving from pencil to ink when it comes to Southgate’s plans.
England fans should also celebrate a clean sheet from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. That’s likely to be either two-quarters or two-fifths of the defense in Qatar, and while the clash with Maguire has been the easiest and laziest sport of the year, knowing Southgate it’s would take it and maybe it’s starting him means now might be a good time to single him out for some praise after a solid second half helped preserve United’s lead against West Ham. Credit where credit is due.
It’s good news, then, that a potential England starter is actually getting some game time at his club, and so with two weeks to go until Southgate names his final 26-man squad, expect chatter about this list to increase in the coming days, as there are still a few spots up for grabs.
That’s our bad news, but we hope it doesn’t get any worse, with Mikel Arteta saying the striker is not a doubt at the World Cup, adding: “It was a bad kick. From the start he limped but I I don’t see any further than that. Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days. He was hit a few times and he was not comfortable.”
England are first in World Cup action TODAY for three weeks.
Arsenal the only hope
Good morning for those of you, like us, who are now a day old when it comes to realizing that Reiss Nelson is playing football in this country.
For Arsenal’s sake, seeing the likes of Nelson step up is a great sight, showing their strength in depth at a time when Arteta has plenty of Premier League regulars and will need more of his options on the bench.
I think it gives me all the confidence in the world, Nelson said. I’m just going to keep training every day, as I can, as much as I can. If I get another chance just to keep going, really helping the team and just keep pushing forward.
Liverpool are working
Losing to a relegation candidate from the League to the Premier League in one season is bad enough, never mind two back-to-backs, and you can’t help but change the sense that the whole squad can do with the six-week World Cup break. That will at least be the case for Mohamed Salah, and a good number of others, but it remains to be seen what will happen to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who gave a candid admission after the home defeat of Saturdays against Leeds.
“It’s clear as a team something is not going right,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “It’s not going the way we want it to go.
I’d be happy with a point – Klopp as Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield
“That’s something that everyone has to think about, that everyone has to address and make sure we get it right, especially next week against Spurs, the top four rivals.
“We have to go out there and get some points if we are to have any chance of achieving our goals and aspirations for the season.”
The only saving grace from Liverpool’s loss, mind, is that we never have to hear or read about that Virgil van Dijk stat again. See also: Trevoh Chalobah stats too. No one needed those weekly/bi-weekly reminders, especially those.
Yes, the original tweet was good, but the amplified reaction is better. Gary Neville knew what was going on!
Controversial refereeing decisions prevent Real Madrid from winning, their official said.
Rashford: I wasn't in the right space for games last season
Rashford's resurgence comes to the rescue for Man Utd – and perhaps England in Qatar
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
