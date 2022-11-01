Global labor market to worsen amid shocks from war in Ukraine: ILO





Ratings from ILO for the third quarter of 2022, show that the level of working hours was 1.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels,resulting in a deficit of 40 million full-time jobs. Inflation increases, wages decrease 10th edition of Monitor on the world of work confirms that rising inflation is causing real wages to fall in many countries. This comes on top of significant revenue declines over the years COVID-19 crisis, which hit low-income groups hardest in many countries. The report states that inequalities in the labor market are likely to increasecontributing to a continuing divergence between developed and developing economies. According to the Monitor, a series of multiple and overlapping crises, accompanied by the war in Ukraine and the subsequent negative effects, have materialized during 2022, which have profoundly affected the world of work. Food and energy in flux The effects are being felt through food and energy inflation, falling real wages, rising inequality, shrinking policy options and higher debt in developing countries. A slowdown in economic growth and aggregate demand will also reduce demand for workers as uncertainty and worsening expectations affect employment. The monitor finds that the deterioration of labor market conditions is affecting both the creation of employment and the quality of jobs, noting that there are already data suggesting a marked slowdown in the labor market. In early 2022, global hours worked were recovering strongly, especially in higher-skilled occupations and among women. However, this trend was driven by the growth of informal jobs. jeopardizing 15 years of progress tendency towards formalization. Solidarity, to end the war The ILO says that a strong commitment is needed to initiatives such as the UNGlobal Accelerator for Work and Social Protection; its objective is to create 400 million jobs and provide support to the four billion people who have nothing to fall back on if they get sick or injured at work. A quick end to the conflict in Ukraine, as called for in the ILO Governing Body resolutions, would further contribute to improving the global employment situation, the UN agency noted. Addressing this deeply troubling global employment situation and preventing a significant downturn in the global labor market will require comprehensive, integrated and balanced policies both nationally and globallysaid the Director General of the ILO,Gilbert Houngbo. We need the implementation of one broad set of policy toolsincluding interventions in the prices of public goods; re-channeling of windfall profits; strengthening income security through social protection; increased income support; and targeted measures to help the most vulnerable people and businesses. A 13-year-old boy works in a mechanic shop in Syria.

