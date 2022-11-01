WHO and WMO launch new knowledge platform on climate and health





The first global knowledge platform dedicated to climate and health – climahealth.info – was launched today by the Joint Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), with support from the Wellcome Trust. It is in response to growing calls for actionable information to protect people from the health risks of climate change and other environmental hazards. Climate and health are inextricably linked. Climate change, extreme weather events and environmental degradation have a substantial impact on human health and well-being. More people than ever before are exposed to increased climate-related health risks, from poor water and air quality to infectious diseases and heat stress. “Climate change is killing people now,” said Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, coordinator of the WHO’s climate change and health programme. “It is affecting the basics we need to survive – clean air, safe water, food and shelter – with the worst impacts being felt by the most vulnerable. Unmitigated climate change has the potential to undermine decades of progress in global health. Reducing its impacts requires evidence-based policy supported by science and the best available tools.” The use of climate- and environment-adapted science and tools for public health, such as disease forecasting and heat health early warning systems, have great life-saving potential. These tools and resources can improve our understanding of the links between climate and health, help us reach at-risk populations, and predict and reduce impacts. WHO and WMO have designed this new global open access platform to become the technical reference point for users of interdisciplinary health, environment and climate science. The site represents the public face of the WHO-WMO Joint Technical Programme, bringing together the expertise and science of both organisations. “We often talk to public health practitioners who are concerned about the environmental health impacts they are seeing. But they lack access to the climate-adapted training and information needed to address these growing issues.” said Joy Shumake-Guillemot, who heads the WMO-WHO Joint Climate and Health Office. “On the other hand, we have climate experts sitting on lands of research and resources that could be applied to support public health goals, but they’re just not reaching the right people.” Adapting climate information for use in the health sector requires strong partnerships and collaboration between producers and users of climate information. ClimaHealth will help connect the health and climate communities and support the acceleration of multidisciplinary research, national capacity and the use of evidence and decision-making tools by a wide range of audiences – from policy makers to community groups – to inform and advocate for action and investments. “Collaboration between climate, health and technical specialists is essential to help us understand and address the health effects of climate change,” said Madeleine Thomson, Head of Climate Impacts and Adaptation for the Wellcome Trust. “But right now, experts can’t always collaborate and share information as effectively as we know they would like. We hope this portal will help fulfill the potential of different disciplines to work together on research and gain new insights into how climate change is affecting health around the world.” Users of the site will be able to connect with global experts; find upcoming events, news, opportunities, technical resources and data, applied decisions and teaching tools, case studies and guidance documents and curated research; explore country, risk and topic entry points and a growing number of climate service provider profiles and resources. This lifestyle platform will be enhanced with new content and dynamic features in the coming months and years, with a view to expanding its offerings to meet the needs of users on all sides of the climate-environment-health interface. For more information, please contact [email protected]

