Submit your recipes for the DEI Division International eBook Cookbook today





Taylor Gathings The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s Around the World in Thirty Recipes cookbook returns for its second year, and DEI staff members highly encourage faculty, staff, and students to submit a recipe that is close to their hearts, along with a detailed memory prescription, personal or educational information by November 28. The Around the World in Thirty Recipes cookbook is dedicated to the students, departments, and offices on the U of A campus for their hard work and endless dedication to promoting and improving diversity, equity, and inclusion. Here’s what it should include: The name of the dish Choose your dish and tell us its name. What does it mean to you? Whether it’s history, cultural significance or even a family anecdote, tell us what this recipe means to you! We want to share your knowledge or connections with this dish with our readers. Ingredients and instructions Includes all the ingredients and instructions needed to make this dish just the way you would! Leave no detail out! Please fill out the form through Nov. 28 to submit and share comforting recipes, along with detailed memories or stories, as well as personal or educational information, about the dish’s significance to your culture, education, community, family, ethnicity, and/or country . For more information or if you have any questions or concerns, please email Dana McGee or Nadia Salley at [email protected]

