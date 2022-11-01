Sweden’s new government abandons feminist foreign policy





In 2014, the Swedish government adopted the world’s first explicitly feminist foreign policy, an approach that aimed to address barriers to gender equality and include a gender perspective in all policy development and decision-making. Since then, countries like Canada, France and Mexico have followed suit. But with a new government at the helm, the tables are turning in Swedish politics. The country’s new foreign minister, Tobias Billström, announced this month that Sweden will abandon its groundbreaking feminist foreign policy. Gender equality is a fundamental value in Sweden and also for this government, Billstrm told the newspaper Evening paper. But we would not continue with a feminist foreign policy because the label obscures the fact that Swedish foreign policy must be based on Swedish values ​​and Swedish interests. While it is still too early to tell how this rhetorical shift will play out in practice, the renaming is troubling. Unlike his predecessors, Billstrm seems concerned about the feminist labeling of the country’s foreign policy it competes with the primacy of Swedish values ​​and interests rather than reflecting them. Partly because of its feminist foreign policy, Sweden has gained an international reputation on women’s rights. The country was seen as a pioneer in recognizing this Gender equality is central to broader foreign policy objectives, including security, prosperity and sustainable development. In his midst achievement legislation on gender-based violence has been strengthened and there has been an increased focus on women, peace and security in the UN Security Council. The use of the word feminism signals a promise to reflect the needs and interests of women in all policy making. It also challenges gender institutions and power hierarchies. Abandoning a feminist foreign policy is at odds with this ambition. Against the backdrop of women’s rights protests in Iran and Afghanistan, along with the return of reproductive rights in countries like the United States and Poland, advancing and protecting women’s rights should be every government priority. While newly elected Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government may no longer carry the feminist torch, it still has to live up to its obligations to gender equality and the rights of women and girls everywhere. Sweden’s feminist foreign policy is a precedent for the entire international community. Abandoning it is a step in the wrong direction.

