



K-Ming Chang K-Ming Chang in a dark green sweater in front of a wooden door. of Arkansas International and the University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing and Translation are proud to present the Fall 2022 Walton Distinguished Reader at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 2, in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. The reading, presented in conjunction with the Fayetteville Public Library’s TrueLit Festival, will feature novelist and short story writer K-Ming Chang, author of Gods of desire and PEN/Faulkner on the long list Bestiary. Copies of her books will be readily available for purchase from Two Friends Books. Arkansas International issues will also be available for purchase. K-Ming Chang is a Kundiman Fellow, a Lambda Literary Award Finalist, and a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 Honored. She is the author of New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice Novel Bestiary (House of a World/Random, 2020), which was longlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award. In 2021, her book The house of bones was published by Bull City Press. Her most recent book is Gods of desire (One World/Random House, 2022). Her next books are a novel titled Organ meat (A world) and a novella titled Cecil (Coffee Press). She loves folklore, vampire literature and bird watching in her home state of California. About Arkansas International: of Arkansas International seeks to place new and established authors from around the world in conversation with each other. Started by the University of Arkansas Creative Writing and Translation program in 2016, it has published fiction, poetry, essays, comics, and works in translation from over 60 countries, including Egypt, Brazil, Venezuela, South Korea, Iran, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Russia, Italy, Galicia, and Hungary. of it it also awards the annual CD Wright Emerging Poet’s Prize and an Emerging Writer’s Prize in Fiction, both awarded to authors who have not yet published full-length works. of Arkansas International is a 501(c)(3) non-profit publication committed to supporting writers and translators. Our publication is made possible by grants from the Program in Creative Writing and Translation and the Department of English at the University of Arkansas, the Whiting Foundation, and the generous support of individuals. About the U of A MFA Program in Creative Writing and Translation: For 50 years, University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing and Translation it has served as a prominent training ground for some of the country’s best writers. Founded in 1966, our program is one of the oldest MFA programs in the country and one of the most innovative, offering degree tracks in poetry, fiction, and literary translation. Each semester, our Walton Reading Series brings in well-known authors who give a public reading and hold one-on-one conferences with students. Past visitors have included Colum McCann, AE Stallings, Khaled Mattawa, Franz Wright, Marian Schwartz and William Gay. In addition, our Distinguished Reader Series attracts literary figures to campus for public readings and private MFA events: WS Merwin, Shahrnush Parsipur, Robert Hass, Joyce Carol Oates, Zadie Smith, and Claudia Rankine, among others .

