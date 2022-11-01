Israelis vote again as political crisis continues

Netanyahu’s main rival is the man he helped oust last year, centrist interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who has warned against the nationalist and religious alliance that would emerge if Netanyahu returns to power.

Vote for the state of Israel and for the future of our children, Lapid said after casting his vote in the wealthy Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives.

After casting his vote in the West Bank town where he lives, Ben-Gvir promised that a vote for his party would bring a fully right-wing government with Netanyahu as prime minister.

Ben-Gvir, who has been convicted of incitement for his anti-Arab rhetoric and has vowed to expel Arab lawmakers, has seen his influence rise in polls ahead of the vote and has claimed a key portfolio if Netanyahu is elected to form a government. . .

With former allies and protégés refusing to sit under him while he is on trial, Netanyahu has been unable to form a stable majority government in the Knesset, or 120-seat parliament.

I’m a little worried, Netanyahu said after the vote. I hope we end the day with a smile.

Netanyahu’s opponents, an ideologically diverse constellation of parties, are equally stymied in rallying the 61 seats needed to rule.

This impasse has plunged Israel into an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their democracy, its institutions and their political leaders.

People are tired of instability, of the government not delivering the goods, said Yohanan Plesner, a former lawmaker who now heads the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.

Driven by an almost cult-like following, Netanyahu, 73, has rejected calls to resign from his opponents, who say someone on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes cannot govern. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, but embarrassing details from his ongoing trial repeatedly make front page news.

In Israel’s fragmented politics, no single party has ever won a parliamentary majority, and coalition building is necessary to govern. Netanyahu’s path to the prime ministership likely requires an alliance with extreme nationalists and ultra-Orthodox religious parties.

These parties will seek key portfolios in a Netanyahu government, and some have promised to enact reforms that could eradicate Netanyahu’s legal problems.

The ultra-nationalist Religious Zionist Party, whose provocative front-runner Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was killed in 1990, has pledged to support legislation that would change the legal code, weaken the judiciary and potentially help Netanyahu to avoid a punishment. Ben-Gvir, pledging a tougher line against Palestinian attackers, announced this week that he would seek the cabinet post overseeing the police force.

Critics have sounded the alarm about what they see as a threat to Israeli democracy.

If Netanyahu is victorious, wrote columnist Sima Kadmon in the daily Yediot Ahronot, these will be the last days of the state of Israel as we have known it for 75 years.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has tried to allay concerns, saying any changes to the legal code would not apply to Netanyahu’s case and that the most extreme elements of his potential coalition would be reined in.

Netanyahu, currently the leader of the opposition, describes himself as the consummate statesman and the only leader capable of guiding the country through its many challenges. Polls say the race is too close to predict.

Netanyahu was ousted last year after 12 years in power by the disparate coalition formed by Lapid, Netanyahu’s main challenger.

The coalition, made up of nationalists who oppose Palestinian statehood, mainstream parties seeking a peace deal, and for the first time in the country’s history a small Arab Islamic party, united in their loathing of Netanyahu. But that coalition collapsed this spring due to infighting.

The centrist Lapid, a former author and broadcaster who became prime minister as part of a power-sharing deal, has portrayed himself as an honest, scandal-free alternative to the polarizing Netanyahu.

In his short tenure as interim leader, Lapid welcomed President Joe Biden on a successful visit to Israel, led the country in a brief military operation against Gaza militants and signed a diplomatic agreement with Lebanon establishing a maritime border between the nations. enemy.

However, Lapids’ chances of returning to the leadership are shaky. He is banking on voters from Israel’s Palestinian minority, who make up a fifth of the population. Their turnout is expected to hit historic lows, but if they suddenly turn out to vote, it could reduce Netanyahu’s camp numbers.

We must vote, said Jiwad Abu Sharekh, 66, a Palestinian citizen of Israel from the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod. If you don’t vote, the right wins. We want to stop the extremists on the right.

After the votes are counted, the parties have almost three months to form a government. If they can’t, Israel will go to another election.

I hope this time will be final, said Avi Shlush, a voter in Tel Aviv. But it will not be final. We are heading towards another election.