Bolsonaro is silent after losing the presidential vote in Brazil

More than a day after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was declared the winner of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to publicly admit his defeat.

The president’s delay in awarding Sunday’s race has contributed to fears that he will not cooperate with a transfer of power, amid scattered protests by his supporters. Before the vote, Bolsonaro and some of his allies had made baseless claims of electoral fraud and unfair treatment by the press.

Anywhere else in the world, the president who lost would have called me by now and accepted it, Lula da Silva told supporters on Sunday night, explaining that he was partly happy, partly worried about the transfer of power.

He still hasn’t called, I don’t know if he will and I don’t know if he will, he said.

But public concession or not, experts say it is now out of the hands of the outgoing presidents.

It is the Supreme Electoral Court of Brazil that officially certifies the election results and communicates them to the Senate, Chamber of Deputies and State Assemblies.

A press officer for the Electoral Court told CNN that the vote results are now considered valid, since the court announced the result on Sunday. A court hearing at a later point will formally confirm the victory, but a date has not yet been set, he said.

Electoral Court President Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday personally called Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro to inform them of the results and congratulate them on their participation in the democratic process, according to a press release from the Court.

De Moraes also said he doesn’t see much room for the election to be contested. The result has been announced, accepted and those who have been elected will take office on January 1, he said in the communique.

Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco has already publicly congratulated Lula da Silva and his supporters, as has Chamber of Deputies President Arthur Lira, a close Bolsonaro ally.

Foreign leaders from around the world were also quick to express their support for Lula da Silva’s victory.

I send my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election as the next president of Brazil after free, fair and credible elections, US President Joe Biden said after Sunday’s vote.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations in a message reported by Russian state news agency TASS, adding: The results of the vote confirm your high political authority.

The President-elect’s diplomatic work is already underway, with Lula da Silva meeting Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate him in Sao Paulo on Monday.

At least twice before, Brazilian leaders have refused to participate in the transfer of power.

At the beginning of the Brazilian republic in the late 19th century, Marshal of the Army Floriano Peixoto did not attend the inauguration of his successor, Prudente de Moraes.

And almost a century later, the last of the unelected military presidents, Joo Batista Figueiredo, opposed the inauguration of his successor Jos Sarney.

In both cases, the boycott was largely symbolic. The same would be true if Bolsonaro refused to accept the presidency in a public statement, according to legal expert Augusto de Arruda Botelho.

Not knowing the result is a non-starter from a political point of view, because ultimately it is the Electoral Court that hands over power to the winner of the election, he told CNN.

[Bolsonaro] he can kick and scream all he wants, he added.

Plus, it’s in Bolsonaro’s political interest to show good sport, political scientist Camila Rocha told CNN.

Rochas’ research shows that refusing to concede would be damaging to Bolsonaro’s public image among his supporters. Even the most extreme supporters of Bolsonaro, like those I interviewed last year in Santa Catarina for my research, say that if Bolsonaro lost, he would have to accept the result, she told CNN.

So it is very clear that if Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula’s victory, this could have a negative impact even among his supporters. He would surely be perceived as a sore loser.

However, since Sunday night, pro-Bolsonaro truck drivers and other supporters have blocked roads and highways, causing major delays and disruptions in at least 19 states across the country, according to CNN Brasil.

Roadblocks have so far occurred in states including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Minas Gerais and Amazonas.

A CNN team said access to Sao Paulo International Airport was disrupted with nearly 100 protesters blocking a highway leading to the airport. Some people had left their taxis and started walking along the side of the freeway to get to the terminal, the crew said. Very few cars had exited Terminal 3 at the airport, suggesting most cars were caught in the blockade.

So Paulo International Airport informed passengers to check the status of their clashes in a tweet, noting that access to airport terminals could be difficult due to the protest. A number of flights have been delayed, according to an airline agent who spoke to CNN. The airline’s pilots and crew have been unable to reach the airport because the blockade is causing significant delays at the airport, the agent told CNN.

Several police officers on the road leading to the airport told CNN they feared disturbing the protesters and were trying to avoid confrontation.

Some protesters have made it clear that they do not believe the election results.

We have a President who won at the ballot box and they rigged the ballot boxes and put the other candidate ahead and they were against that, said Luis Vallejo, a Bolsonaro supporter.

Another, Jurandir Santos, said that even if Bolsonaro accepts the results, the people will not accept him.

In the first public comments from any member of Bolsonaro’s inner circle since his election loss, Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to thank his fathers supporters and ask them not to surrendered.

Thank you to everyone who helped us save patriotism, who prayed, prayed, took to the streets, gave their sweat for the country that is working and gave Bolsonaro the biggest vote of his life! Let’s hold our heads high and not give up on our Brazil! he wrote.

God is in charge! he added.

The Federal High Court later ordered the clearing of all public roads and highways.

The order came after Brazil’s National Confederation of Transport (CNT) said the roadblocks caused inconvenience and harm to all of society and said the protests should be categorized as anti-democratic and a possible violation of the democratic rule of law.

As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, Brazil’s Federal Police said its officers had removed at least 246 roadblocks from the country’s federal highways, but a number of highways remain blocked.

Later Tuesday morning local time, the federal supreme court issued an order calling for state military police to be used to disperse roadblocks and identify and arrest those responsible under the provision that their actions constitute a crime. against the democratic institution.

Those responsible could be fined about $20,000 (R$100,000) per hour of blockade, according to the order.

Sao Paulo state governor Rodrigo Garcia called on state military police to disperse protesters and use force if necessary.

“We will eventually arrest those protesters who resist clearing the streets and, if necessary, we will use force (on them),” Garcia told a news conference.

It will not be a demonstration or a riot that will make society reject the election result. Those who lost must accept defeat, Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s supporters have called for a protest on Tuesday in front of the federal government buildings in Brasilia at 2pm ET.