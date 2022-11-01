International
Pentagon’s new national defense strategy will be “well received” by US Pacific allies, expert says
The National Defense Strategy clearly points to China as the United States confronting the threat both in the Indo-Pacific and globally with its territorial ambitions and expanding nuclear arsenal, four regional security experts said in a Center for Strategic and International Studies discussion on Thursday.
Christopher Johnstone, Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Affairs, said he expects the strategy to be well received across the Indo-Pacific. He added that the strategy also now includes a new constellation of allies in the region that now includes the United Kingdom through Australia-UK-US. [AUKUS] Nuclear Submarines and Technology Agreement and the Quad, informal security and economic agreement with Australia, Japan and India.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin repeatedly noted the value of working even more closely with our unparalleled network of allies and partners to counter an aggressive China at a Pentagon briefing on the accompanying nuclear strategy and posture and missile defense reviews earlier. on Thursday.
“PRC [Peoples Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with the intent to shape the international order and increasingly the power to do so, Austin said in his speech. press conference.
The strategies recognize the threat from Russia as acute, as well as those already presented by North Korea and Iran, when it is not bound by any agreement on its weapons programs and terrorists.
Shaping the future international order also means Beijing is investing heavily in overcoming the United States’ advantages in advanced technologies, said Kari Bingen, director of the aerospace security project at CSIS.
China is pursuing 10 mega projects, each equivalent to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb by the United States in World War II. Among the projects she mentioned were artificial intelligence, space and quantum computing.
They clearly want to have the technological edge that the United States has on the battlefield, she said.
But there are areas the defense strategy does not address, such as how we can compete in areas we cannot deter, such as China’s offer of development aid to build ports, airports and highways or telecommunications giant Huawei offering 5-G networks for the poorest. nations, she said.
You have to put some flesh on the bones of the National Defense Strategy through fiscal year 2024 budget requests and beyond to answer that question, Bingen added.
Regarding the direct military threat posed by China, Johnstone said Beijing has made clear its intentions to take control of self-ruled Taiwan and also in disputes with Japan over nearby islands, South Korea and the Philippines. It is also rapidly expanding its nuclear triad arsenal.
China also has not been shy about undermining democratic institutions in countries across the region and using economic coercion to influence behavior, he said.
Beijing is using one the strategy of three wars to advance its goals, not necessarily by quickly resorting to armed conflict, he said. They are strict psychological warfare, public opinion and media and legal warfare, and the goal is to win without fighting.
Victor Cha, CSIS senior vice president for Asia, said many of our allies and partners could learn from Australia’s example in surviving Chinese embargoes on many of its products and exports after Canberra questioned Beijing’s handling of the pandemic outbreak. COVID-19.
Together with economic impact, China stepped up its efforts to interfere in Australia’s political process through bribes and an ongoing disinformation campaign, he said.
Johnstone added that Beijing remains primarily interested in the Pacific closer to the continent, but is seeking a number of opportunities to expand its influence economically through its Belt and Road infrastructure initiatives across the Indo-Pacific, in Africa, where it also has a military presence in Djibouti and the Western Hemisphere.
As for the Indo-Pacific response to Chinese military moves, Austin said at the Pentagon, you see the power of partnership with a historic AUKUS agreement, with our trilateral cooperation with Japan and Korea, and with our many multinational exercises.
Bingen said allies in Europe also recognize the threat China poses to them as well. The EU is working with like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific to raise domain awareness and with close allies such as the United States on long-range and cyber-attacks.
She added that NATO and EU members think that cooperation in these areas will be equally important in Europe, to face the Russian threat.
As encouraging as these signs of increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific are, Johnstone noted that efforts remain piecemeal because there is no single alliance, such as NATO, that has mounted a unified response to the Kremlin’s unprovoked attack on Kiev.
Regarding Pyongyang’s threat to use weapons of mass destruction in a conflict on the peninsula, the region, or against the US homeland, the Nuclear Posture Review says their use would result in the end of that regime, so the message is clear .
But prevention doesn’t work all the time, Cha said. All also mentioned Russia’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
Identifying North Korea as an ongoing threat, Cha said the National Defense Strategy recognizes that it is growing by leaps and bounds. He said the cornerstone of deterrence on the peninsula remains the presence of more than 27,000 soldiers and aircraft that show Kim Jong-un will always be there. Johnstone offered a new way to expand deterrence in Northeast Asia would be to create nuclear planning groups with Seoul and Tokyo.
The panelists said that going forward, Washington and its allies should take a number of important lessons from Ukraine, particularly regarding their defense industrial bases that apply in the Indo-Pacific as well as Europe.
We run out of ammunition very quickly, Bingen said, when transportation and logistics must operate in a contested environment. The value of space increases and we know the Chinese are targeting it.
Seth Jones, who moderated the session, said that we have a potential problem of timing in the production and distribution of everything from munitions to replacements for long-range strikes in a war with a power like China that did not affect operations military in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Reflecting on recent state-on-state war games, Cha said: It’s not a pretty sight [when] we run out of things very quickly.
